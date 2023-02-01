By Moody's Investors Service

January 31, 2023

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of Peru's 'Baa1' foreign-currency and local currency long-term issuer ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the 'Baa1' long-term foreign-currency and local currency issuer ratings, the 'Baa1' ratings for the government's long-term local and foreign-currency senior unsecured debt, the '(P)Baa1' foreign-currency senior unsecured shelf rating, and the Baa1 rating for the local currency deposit note/CD program.

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's view that social and political risks have intensified threatening, over the next few years, a deterioration in institutional cohesion, governability, policy effectiveness, and economic strength through successive governments.

The affirmation of the 'Baa1' rating reflects Moody's view that sovereign creditworthiness remains anchored by the strength of the government's balance sheet and Moody's expectation that Peru's institutions and overall policies will prove effective in containing the erosion of fiscal and economic strength despite pressures coming from the sociopolitical environment.

Peru's local and foreign-currency ceilings remain unchanged at 'Aa3'. The four-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating is maintained, reflecting the government's relatively low footprint in the economy and the financial system. The lack of a gap between the foreign-currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling reflects the absence of balance of payments constraints, capital controls, exchange rate controls, and restrictions in foreign or local currency.

SOCIAL AND POLITICAL RISKS INCREASE CHALLENGES TO GOVERNABILITY, POLICY EFFECTIVENESS, AND ECONOMIC STRENGTH

Social unrest following the removal of the former president, Pedro Castillo, in conjunction with associated political risks, threatens to weaken the strength of Peru's institutions and governance, and in particular governability and policy effectiveness over time. Persistent political and social disruptions risk eroding investment further, with negative consequences for economic strength.

Recurring social confrontations, which denote an inability to address social discontent, risk undermining governability by absorbing significant executive capacity and further undercutting the credibility of the legislature, potentially beyond the current transitional government. In turn, this environment risks restricting the ability to adopt reforms that enhance investment sentiment and effectively address Peru's structural challenges. Recurrent social conflicts can lead to a gradual deterioration of institutional strength and result in successive governments having weak mandates with a reduced ability to preserve policy continuity and a medium-term focus for policymaking.

Although business confidence rebounded following the removal of Pedro Castillo as president in December, ongoing social unrest and uncertainty about the outcome of the next general election and, more generally, the political environment in the next few years risk weighing durably on investor sentiment and economic activity.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE BAA1 RATINGS

The affirmation of the Baa1 rating reflects Moody's view that creditworthiness remains anchored by the strength of the government's balance sheet and Moody's expectation that Peru's overall policy and institutional framework will prove effective in containing any potential erosion of fiscal and economic strength despite the risks from the unsettled sociopolitical environment.

The sovereign's balance sheet remains among the strongest in the 'Baa' category based on its low debt burden, its favorable debt structure including a lengthy maturity profile, and substantial fiscal savings, all reflecting a prudent fiscal policy framework.

