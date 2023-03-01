Movistar Chile announces a technological renovation plan for copper and 2G cables: 'We have challenged ourselves to remove the copper that we have installed since 1880 over the next three or four years'
Movistar Chile press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Barcelona, March 1, 2023.- Within the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2023, Movistar Chile announced a complete technological renewal plan, which it described as a relevant step for the digital development of the country, and which will promote the massification of fiber technologies optics and 5G. This will seek to advance in the removal of copper cables, in the migration towards fiber, also in the progressive advance from 2G to 4G and 5G, and in the shutdown of old technologies supported by copper.
The foregoing is aligned with the environmental objectives of the Telefónica Group to collaborate with climate change and reduce the carbon footprint worldwide.
From copper to fiber optics
As explained by Fernando Saiz, Director of Public Affairs of Movistar Chile: "one of the company's objectives for 2023 is to begin the removal of all the copper that we have deployed since 1880, the year in which the then Chilean Edison Telephone Company began to operate. . Thus, we hope in 2024 to transform Movistar into a full fiber optic company. In turn, we have challenged ourselves to retire all copper over the next three to four years.”
The foregoing will allow Movistar to have 100% of its home internet park be fiber optic, giving important advances from the current 95%. Along with this, the company challenges itself to remove the copper in the next four years, which will additionally contribute to visual decontamination, care for the environment and will be a disincentive to organized crime of cable theft.
"The most relevant thing is that this migration will spread the use of fiber optics to the masses, improving the experience of people, homes and companies," said Fernando Saiz.
Evolution from 2G to new technologies
2G will also be one of the technologies that will begin to give way to new mobile trends, such as 4G and 5G. In this case, again this advance that is in Movistar Chile's plans will deliver a better experience to people.
“2G arrived in Chile in the 90s, when telephones went from being analog to digital, and mainly allowed the use of SMS text messages. For this reason, this technological renewal is a natural evolution within telecommunications”, comments Fernando Saiz, Director of Public Affairs of Movistar Chile.
It should be noted that these company plans also have the objective of turning off old copper-based technologies, such as public telephony, which have significantly decreased their use by people.
“We are convinced of the relevance of moving from old technology to the high speed, stability and projection of fiber optics and 5G, which will allow and sustain the various advances that will come in the coming years”, closes Fernando Saiz.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Chile)
IFC upbeat on Chile's potential, urges green hydrogen embrace
BNamericas talks to Alfonso García Mora, VP for Latin America and Europe at private sector-focused multilateral development institution IFC.
Schneider Electric: 'We're making lots of investments to make datacenters green'
BNamericas spoke to Manish Pant in his first interview with a LatAm media outlet following his appointment as Schneider Electric’s international op...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Moquegua Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Padre Hurtado Data Storage Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Second Data Center in Barranquilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Galapagos Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Submarine Cable Aurora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: SCM Consultores
-
Founded in 1996, SCM Consultores is a Chilean firm that develops technological solutions for administration and human capital management. It provides tailored solutions for its ...
- Company: TCS Inversiones Chile Ltda
- Company: Defontana
-
Founded in 2000, Defontana provides ERP solutions to large, medium and small firms through a software as a service (SaaS) model. Its 100% web-based ERP solutions are designed to...
- Company: Grupo Matte
- Company: Grupo Izquierdo Menéndez
- Company: Grupo Hurtado Vicuña
- Company: Grupo Gianoli
- Company: Grupo Consorcio
- Company: GTC Industrias Eléctricas Ltda. (GTC Industrias Eléctricas)
-
GTC Industrias Eléctricas is an electrical engineering services company that offers maintenance, mensuration and inspection and testing, repair and retrofitting of electrical eq...