Statement Ministry of Transport and Communications

March 14, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has acquired, to date, 98% of the properties required for the expansion of the Iquitos airport, Coronel FAP Francisco Secada Vignetta, that is, it already has 400 properties.

Similarly, for the Cajamarca airport project, General FAP Armando Revoredo Iglesias, the MTC has acquired 82% of the total land, that is, 361 properties. Likewise, it is planned to conclude this year with all the properties for the Jauja airport, Francisco Carlé, whose progress, currently, is 30% of acquisitions.

Regarding the megaproject of the Peripheral Road Ring of Lima and Callao, a total of 2,600 properties are needed, of which the sector acquired 56 from individuals. Currently, as part of the liberation processes, the MTC is sensitizing the neighbors, in order to accurately inform all the benefits that direct treatment implies to sell their properties.

Regarding MTC interventions, within the framework of Reconstruction with Changes, 28% of the necessary properties have been acquired, that is, 27 properties up to now.

Among the main challenges during the property acquisition processes, is the attention to the social demands of the affected residents, as well as the legal situation of the properties, since there is a great diversity of casuistry that must be resolved individually so that the State can buy a fully reorganized property.

This is the case of the properties affected by the expansion of the Ayacucho airport, Coronel FAP Alfredo Mendívil Duarte, the MTC, to date, has acquired 7% of the properties. The challenge is to reach an agreement with a sector of the neighbors who are asking the State for a relocation, which must be resolved through dialogue tables.

A similar situation occurs with the Juliaca airport, Inca Manco Cápac, where the MTC has acquired 4% of the total properties. In this case, dialogue tables will also be installed to address the request for the relocation of citizens.

The MTC will continue with the acquisition of land to make the expansion of airports, highway construction, execution of modern railway projects and other infrastructure that will benefit millions of Peruvians a reality.