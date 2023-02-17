MTC continues with the process of acquiring land for the construction of the Peripheral Road Ring of Lima and Callao
Statement by the Ministry of Transport and Communications
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
February 16, 2023
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Peru)
MTC continues with the process of acquiring land for the construction of the Peripheral Road Ring of Lima and Callao
So far, 24 checks have been delivered for more than S/ 15 million.
Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments
BNamericas reviews the latest milestones for projects under development and those where construction is set to start.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Reconstruction of the access bridge to the town center of Trapiche, district of Santa Rosa de Quives, province of Canta, department of Lima with cui nº 2538089
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Execution of the project: improvement of the vehicular and pedestrian trafficability of the streets in the apv los titanes ii stage, district of piura, province of piura - piura
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Execution of work for the work called: ¿Improvement of the health services of the Corire health center in the district of Uraca, province of Castilla, Arequipa, 1st stage?
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Creation of agallpampino sports center in the town of agallpampa-agallpampa district-otuzco province-department of la libertad - first stage.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gobierno Regional del Callao
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Constructor M2 Lima
- Company: Consorcio Huanchaco Cope
- Company: Consorcio Internacional AC-INC
-
The AC-INC International Consortium is a company made up of the companies Acciona Ingenieria SA, Peru Branch, Investigation and Quality Control SA, Peru Branch, and Freud Edison...
- Company: Manufacturas Eléctricas S.A
- Company: Stantec Perú S.A. (Stantec)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Soil Technologies SAC
- Company: Consorcio Salud Tacna
-
Consorcio Tacna Salud is formed by Assignia Infraestructuras; Riva, S.A.; Neso Constructora, Mantenimiento, Construcción y Proyectos; Aductrade; and Argola Arquitectos. In 2015 ...