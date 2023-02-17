Peru
Press Release

MTC continues with the process of acquiring land for the construction of the Peripheral Road Ring of Lima and Callao

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Beltways Paving Works
Statement by the Ministry of Transport and Communications

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

February 16, 2023

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), through the Land Availability Directorate (DDP), has so far delivered 24 checks for a total amount of S/ 15'105,305.38, corresponding to the payment for the acquisition of properties located in the area where the Peripheral Road Ring of Lima and Callao will be built.

In this way, the sector continues with the property acquisition process, which began in October of last year. In the next few days, payments will be made to obtain more land. Considered of national interest, the Peripheral Road Ring project will be a large-scale work. It consists of a 34.4 km highway that will benefit heavy cargo transportation and connect 10 districts of the capital, while reducing intense vehicular traffic.

This new acquisition is carried out through the modalities established in Legislative Decree No. 1192, which regulates the processes of acquisition, expropriation, recognition of payment for improvements, interstate transfers, release of interference, among others, with respect for the rights of the affected.

The final amount paid to those affected includes the commercial value of the land, buildings, complementary works; as well as the valuation for lost profits, that is, the profit not received as a consequence of the affectation, in the event that the property is used for business. In the same way, a payment is included for consequential damage, that is, for the expenses of moving personal property, payment of rent for a temporary property, expenses for searching for another home, etc.

In addition, the regulations establish the payment of an incentive of 20% on the commercial value of the property in favor of those affected who, complying with the legal requirements, agree to sign the acquisition agreements by direct treatment and commit to the rapid delivery of the property. as in this case.

So far, 24 checks have been delivered for more than S/ 15 million.

