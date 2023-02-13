This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from Ministry of Transport and Communications

February 13, 2023

With the aim of providing greater transparency and predictability regarding the future of the National Fiber Optic Backbone Network (RDNFO), the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) made public the report of the working group installed in the previous administration, in which the criteria for better management and operation of the network are presented.

The report recommends greater flexibility in determining the tariff, the integration of State-owned transport networks, greater use of the National State Network - REDNACE, among other aspects that must be evaluated in depth.

The purpose of the working group, formed in 2021, was to explore options to relaunch the connectivity project and achieve an attractive, profitable operating model that really promotes high-speed internet access.

In this regard, the Minister of the MTC, Paola Lazarte, said that this is a first input and the contributions of the industry, academia and all the agents involved in the telecommunications sector should be considered, in order to make the best decision to enhance the RDNFO so it can fulfill its purpose of connecting more rural communities.

The report can be read at the link: https://bit.ly/3jVk0Xu, and comments will be received until March 13. Subsequently, measures will be managed to obtain the true potential of the network to play a key role in promoting Internet access in Peru.

Fact



The National Fiber Optic Backbone Network is an emblematic project, which has an approximate extension of 13,500 kilometers of fiber optics nationwide in 180 provinces. It provides the carrier service and allows the different private operators to provide services to the user, such as broadband internet and mobile telephony.