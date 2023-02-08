By Ministry of Energy and Mines

February 8, 2023

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported that the national metallic mining production in December 2022 had an increase in copper, lead, iron and tin, compared to the similar month of 2021. Likewise, compared to the previous month, an increase in 7 of the 8 main metals such as copper (+11.9%), zinc (+7.6%), silver (+13.5%), lead (7.4%), iron (+41.8%), tin (+12.6%) and molybdenum (+5.1%).

The results for December, together with what was registered in the previous months, contributed to the fact that the accumulated production from January to December of the last year registered a year-on-year increase in copper (+4.8%), iron (+6.5%) and tin (+4.6%), according to the latest edition of the Mining Statistical Bulletin (MINEM).

Likewise, it details that copper production during 2022 reached 2,438,631 fine metric tons (FMT), which means an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (2,326,035 FMT), due to the good performance of Compañía Minera Antamina S.A., as the main producer with a 19.2% share, followed by Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A. and Southern Peru Copper Corporation, with 18.8% and 14.0%, respectively.

While iron production reported (12,936,826 FMT) it registered a positive variation of 6.5% with respect to what was reported in the same period of the previous year (12,149,274 FMT). At the level of mining owners, Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A. continued to lead production with a 98.8% share.

Regarding the accumulated tin production at the end of 2022 (28,231 FMT), it registered an increase of 4.6% in relation to the same period of 2021 (26,995 FMT). At the company level, Minsur S.A. continues to be the only tin producer in the country.

At the regional level, Áncash maintained the first position in the production of copper, zinc and silver, with 19.4%, 39.9% and 20.8% at the national level. La Libertad, produces 33.2% of gold; while Pasco, 35.6% lead. Arequipa, 33.8% molybdenum. While Ica and Puno are the only regions that produce iron and tin, respectively.