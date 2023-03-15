Communiqué National Institute of Statistics and Informatics

March 15, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

In January of this year, national production decreased by 1.12% when compared to the same month of 2022, after presenting 22 months of uninterrupted growth, a result that was supported by the adverse development of five of the main economic sectors such as : Mining and Hydrocarbons; Construction; Transport, Storage and Messaging; Financial and Telecommunications; This was announced by the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) through the technical report National Production. It also reported that, during February 2022 -January 2023, the national economy increased by 2.35%.

The result of the month of analysis was influenced, among other factors, by social conflicts that led to the stoppage of work, road blockades, forced closure of markets, impediment to the free movement of people and merchandise, which occurred in some areas of the country.

Agricultural production increased by 1.89%

Agricultural production increased by 1.89% due to the positive performance of the agricultural subsector by 4.93%, registering higher volumes of oil palm (15.3%), cocoa (11.5%), alfalfa (10.1% ), grape (8.6%), mango (7.9%), paddy rice (5.0%) and plantain (4.1%); Given the climatic conditions recorded on the Peruvian coast that presented temperatures above normal; However, in the mountains, a prolonged absence of rain and veranillos (dry period of short duration of 10 or more days) was reported, and in the jungle below normal rainfall was recorded; however, these factors did not harm the normal growth and fortification of crops in some areas of the country.

On the contrary, the livestock subsector decreased by 2.35% due to the lower production volumes of poultry (-4.4%), wool (-2.3%), sheep (-1.9%) and eggs (-0.7%).

Production of the Fishing sector increased by 32.96%

In the first month of this year, the Fishing sector grew by 32.96% determined by the greater extraction of species of maritime origin (37.27%), with an increase in indirect human consumption (anchovy resource for fishmeal and fish oil ), registering an extraction of 546,831 tons that, compared to the 111,127 tons reported in January 2022, meant an increase of 392.08%, a result that was registered in the 3rd. month of the Second Fishing Season 2022 in the North-Central Zone of the Peruvian coast.

However, the landing of species for direct human consumption (-26.34%), for the production of canned (-44.1%) and frozen (-36.6%) decreased; however, shipments destined for the preparation of curing (11.1%) and for consumption in the fresh state (3.2%) grew. In addition, fishing of continental origin contracted 0.22% due to the lower extraction of species for frozen and cured preparation.

The Mining and Hydrocarbons sector decreased by 3.61%

The Mining and Hydrocarbons sector decreased by 3.61% as a result of the contraction of metal mining activity by 3.63% due to the low volumes of production of tin (-62.5%), silver (-19.9%) , molybdenum (-12.4%), zinc (-6.9%), gold (-6.8%), lead (-6.7%) and copper (-1.6%); while iron production rose (51.7%).

Likewise, the hydrocarbons subsector fell by 3.5% supported by the lower exploitation of crude oil (-16.7%) and natural gas liquids (-3.3%); however, natural gas production grew (8.2%).

Production of the Manufacturing sector increased by 1.08%

In January of this year, according to the Ministry of Production, the Manufacturing sector grew by 1.08% driven by the primary subsector (13.56%); however, the production of the non-primary subsector decreased (-3.16%). The performance of the primary subsector was influenced by the increased processing and preservation of fish (57.1%), meat processing (6.7%), and the manufacturing of primary precious metal products (2.6%); while the manufacturing branch of petroleum refining products (-5.6%) and sugar manufacturing (-2.3%) decreased.

On the contrary, the fall of the non-primary subsector was determined by the lower activity of its three components: intermediate goods (-6.65%), consumer goods (-0.30%) and capital goods (-4.12 %)

The Electricity, Gas and Water sector increased by 3.30%

The Electricity, Gas and Water sector grew 3.30% due to the effect of electricity generation (4.01%); however, gas distribution (-0.40%) and water production (-0.95%) decreased. The result of the electricity subsector was the product of the greater generation of energy of thermoelectric origin (18.4%); while the generation of energy from hydroelectric origin (-3.7%) and non-conventional renewable energy (-0.9%) decreased. Water production decreased, after adding positive results for 17 continuous months, associated with the low production of drinking water from the company Sedalib (-7.5%), Seda Chimbote (-4.7%), Sedapar (-3 0.0%) and EPS Grau (-0.7%); however, the production of Epsel (2.6%) and Sedapal (0.6%), among the main ones, increased.

The reduction in the distribution of gas, for the second consecutive month, is explained by the lower demand of the Electric Generators (-5.5%); however, gas distribution to Companies (27.7%) and Vehicular Natural Gas dispensing establishments (24.9%) increased.

Construction Sector decreased by 11.70%

In January 2023, the production of the Construction sector fell by 11.7% as a result of the lower internal consumption of cement (-15.12%); while the physical progress of public works grew (24.55%). The result of the internal consumption of cement is explained by the reduction in private works and self-construction; Additionally, the social conflict had an influence with the consequent blockade of highways, in certain areas of the country, which generated the cancellation of orders and suspension of the working day in some works, as well as in the construction of buildings.

On the other hand, the increase in the physical progress of works was observed in the spheres of government: National (100.7%), which was offset by the lower investment made in the sphere of Local (-56.6%) and Regional ( -37.5%); associated with the change of authorities and the beginning of a new regional and local management. Among the works of the national government that increased, there are works to expand sanitation systems and even the recovery of hospitals and medical centers, and schools.

The Commerce sector increased by 1.24%

The Commerce sector increased by 1.24% due to the favorable performance of wholesale sales (1.35%) of electronic equipment and telecommunications; machinery and equipment; fuel and derived products; household goods for office and school supplies for "School Campaign", among others. Retail sales (2.02%) were associated with the demand for books and school supplies, clothing for the summer season, taps and self-service stores. However, the sale and repair of vehicles decreased (-2.16%) due to the low demand for transport vehicle accessories.

Production of the Transportation, Storage and Messaging sector fell by 2.94%

In January of this year, the Transportation, Storage and Messaging sector decreased 2.94% as a result of the unfavorable behavior of the Storage and Messaging subsector (-15.35%), behavior that was offset by the advance of the Transportation subsector (3.46 %). The Warehousing and Courier subsector was affected by the lower requirement for storage service and transport support activities (-15.6%), as well as postal and courier activities (-10.3%).

The favorable result of the transport subsector was based on the development of transport by air (24.3%) due to greater movement of passengers; while, it decreased in the other transportation systems where the impact of social conflicts was observed, which had a negative impact on transportation by land and pipelines (-3.1%) due to lower passenger and freight traffic by rail ( -40.9%) and the reduction in road transport (-3.0%), due to the lower movement of cargo (-8.5%).

Transport by waterway also showed unfavorable behavior (-10.1%), associated with the lower requirement for transporting goods by sea and by river, both for passengers and cargo.

The Accommodation and Restaurants sector increased by 7.99%

The production of the Lodging and Restaurants sector grew by 7.99% driven by the greater activity of the restaurants subsector (9.3%); while the accommodation subsector decreased (-4.3%). The variation registered in the restaurant subsector was supported by the greater influx of customers, mainly families before the start of the holiday season; influenced by the presentation of new menus, summer promotions and discounts, extended opening hours, commercial alliances and greater coverage of the delivery service. On the contrary, the Accommodation subsector decreased as a result of the reduction in tourist flow caused by social conflicts and road blockades.

The Telecommunications and Other Information Services sector decreased by 9.26%

During the month of study, the Telecommunications and Other Information Services sector decreased by 9.26%, as a result of the telecommunications subsector (-10.27%) and the other information services subsector (-0.42%). In the telecommunications subsector, data transmission services (-20.8%) and telephony (-14.9%) decreased, both fixed and mobile; however, Internet service and subscription television grew (1.0%). The contraction of the other information services subsector was determined by the reduction of publishing activities (-12.9%), TV and radio programming (-5.5%); on the other hand, computer programming (1.1%) and the activity of production and exhibition of films and TV programs (42.6%) grew.

In 5.95% the production of the Financial and Insurance sector decreased

The Financial and Insurance sector contracted by 5.95% as a result of lower credits (-5.6%) and deposits (-6.5%) of commercial banks. According to segment, there was a downward trend in loans directed to corporations, large, medium, small and micro-enterprises (-11.4%), as well as mortgage loans for housing (-0.9%); however, consumer loans grew (13.7%). According to economic sectors, credits oriented to the commercial sector presented negative variation; real estate, business and rental activities; manufacture; transportation, storage and communications, and construction.

On the other hand, there was evidence of a reduction in multiple banking deposits in the following categories: Savings Deposits (-16.0%), Demand Deposits (-15.9%) and Deposits for Compensation for Time of Service (-14.8%); on the other hand, Term Deposits increased (25.4%).

Services Provided to Companies Sector increased by 0.65%

The INEI reported that the Services Provided to Companies sector increased by 0.65% due to the effect of travel agencies and tour operators (9.6%), advertising and market research (3.8%) and professional, scientific activities and techniques (0.8%); however, administrative services and business support activities reported a decrease (-0.6%). The variation obtained was influenced by the dynamism of domestic tourism and outbound tourism. Likewise, the advertising activity was favored by the launch of advertising campaigns per season (summer season and school campaign), rental of advertising panels per summer. On the other hand, the activities of administrative services and support were reduced due to the reduction of campaigns via call centers, delinquent portfolio, employment agencies and vehicle rentals.

Government Services increased by 2.13%

During January of this year, Government Services grew by 2.13% as a result of the greater activities carried out by institutions of the National, Regional and Local Government. The Public Administration sector increased by 2.1%, supported by the activities of the Foreign Relations sector, the Education sector, the Economy and Finance Sector, among the main ones. The Defense sector increased by 2.1%.