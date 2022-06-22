Barbados’ government plans to launch a licensing round for offshore acreage in September, according to the energy ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Debra Dowridge.

The official made the comment at a local content stakeholders’ workshop; additional details were not disclosed.

The Caribbean nation has held two such calls following the launch of an offshore petroleum program in 2007 to promote hydrocarbons exploration and development.

The first process was held that same year and offered 24 of 26 blocks and led to the awarding of blocks Carlisle Bay and Bimshire to BHP Petroleum.

The licenses were signed in 2015 and became effective in 2020 after environmental approval.

In a related note, acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw announced that the government has endorsed the recent merger of BHP and Woodside Energy, and agreed that Woodside will continue with Carlisle Bay and Bimshire.

Seven areas were offered in a second round in 2015 and led to the awarding of the Black Belly block to Repsol.

Barbados’ lone offshore well, Sandy Lane 1/1Z, was drilled in 2002 by Conoco, some 130km south of the country to a depth of 15,074ft and was deemed a dry hole.

The island currently produces 385b/d oil and 47,000f3/d natural gas, all onshore, information from the Barbados National Oil Company shows.

“The possibility of a significant oil or gas find could potentially lead to considerable economic benefits for Barbados when used for export,” according to the country’s 2019-30 national energy policy.