New Talara Refinery starts production of cleaner fuels
Petroperu Statement
This is a machine translation of the original statement issued in Spanish
February 2, 2023
As part of the gradual and progressive start-up process, the New Talara Refinery (NRT) obtained the first samples of low-sulfur gasoline and diesel, for immediate sale, through its sales plants and terminals nationwide.
This was verified by the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte Zegarra, during the technical visit that she carried out together with the heads of the ministerial portfolios of Energy and Mines; Economy and Finance; Transport and Communications; Foreign Trade and Tourism; Culture; Environment and Development and Social Inclusion, among other national, regional and local authorities.
During the tour, the president visited the Control Room of this modern complex, as well as the processing and auxiliary plants that have been put into operation to start the production of environmentally friendly fuels such as gasoline and diesel, that is, with a maximum of 50 parts per million (ppt) of sulfur.
The President of the Board of Directors of Petroperú, Carlos Vives Suárez, delivered the first sample of low sulfur diesel to the Head of State, which marks one of the milestones of this energy project, considered the most important in the country.
Vives Suárez reported that the production of cleaner fuels has been carried out gradually, hoping to reach 100% between March and April of this year, which will contribute to preserving air quality and the health of Peruvians.
He indicated that up to now the Primary Distillation Unit, the Vacuum Distillation Unit, the Hydrogen Production and Purification Unit, the Nitrogen Plant, the naphtha, cracked naphtha and diesel hydrotreatment plants, as well as the cooling and fire fighting, among other process and auxiliary units. In the following weeks, the start-up and warranty tests of the conversion and deep conversion units will continue, hoping to culminate with this secure boot process in the first quarter of this year, as planned.
The start-up process of the NRT is carried out with the participation of experienced personnel from the contractor companies Técnicas Reunidas, in the process units, and from Cobra, in the auxiliary units. Also participating in these activities are the world-class licensing companies Axens, Honeywell UOP, Haldor Topsoe and Exxon Mobil, as well as the international CPT supervision consortium, and the different specialist technicians from the factories that supplied the various equipment that are part of this new refining complex.
As part of these start-up tests, the interconnections and systems required for the commissioning of 7,000 pieces of equipment and 35,000 instruments are carried out, involved in this complex start-up process for the stabilization and use of the NRT. This process is carried out in the same way in other refineries in the world with the same level of complexity.
Built under the highest international standards, the NRT is considered one of the most modern refineries in Latin America with a capacity to process up to 95,000 barrels of oil per day. It has 16 process units and five packages of auxiliary units and complementary services, two liquid cargo docks, 21 new storage tanks and a modern accredited laboratory that provides internationally valid results.
During the construction process of the modern refining complex, more than 10,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs have been generated; also contributing to the treasury with more than a billion dollars, only in taxes.
Contributions to local development
At the ceremony, Petroperú announced that it will deliver an endowment of up to 2,000 m 3 of drinking water per day for the benefit of educational institutions and vulnerable areas that are outside the drinking water distribution network in the Pariñas district. The liquid element will be part of the production of the desalination plant of the NRT and will be specified through an inter-institutional agreement with the Provincial Municipality of Talara.
Likewise, the company delivered a type II urban ambulance to the Talara "Carlos Vivanco Mauricio" Health Center to guarantee the timely and adequate transfer of those patients who require specialized care in other more complex health establishments in the Piura region. In this way, Petroperú -with the contribution of its workers- reaffirms its commitment to the health of the population of the province of Talara.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
New Talara Refinery will start production of diesel and low sulfur gasoline in December
Petroperú reported on the progress of the gradual and progressive start-up process during the Arpel 2022 Conference that brings together specialist...
Peru upstream operators plan northern natural gas output boost
Much of the production goes to gas distributor Gases del Norte.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Integrated system of gas transport-South Zone (Sitgas)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block 95
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Iquitos refinery modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Talara refinery modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block 131
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block 130
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Valles Calchaquíes gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block XIII
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block Z-61
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gas Energy Latin America (GELA)
-
Gas Energy Latin America (GELA) was founded in 2008 as the international arm of Brazilian energy consulting firm Gas Energy. The company operates in Latin America and The Caribb...
- Company: Técnicas Reunidas Perú (TR Peru)
-
TR Perú Ingeniería y Construcción S.A.C. (TR Perú), a subsidiary of Spanish engineering and construction firm Técnicas Reunidas S.A., primarily designs and constructs a variety ...
- Company: Primax S.A (Primax)
-
Unlisted private Peruvian fuel retailer Primax distributes and commercializes fuels and crude derivatives. Main products include gasoline, diesel fuel, car lubricant, VNG, and L...
- Company: Organismo Supervisor de la Inversión en Energía y Minería (Osinergmin)
-
The Supervisory Agency of Investment of Energy and Mining of Peru (Osinergmin) is a public institution tasked with supervising the rate regulation and the supervision of compani...
- Company: Aguaytia Energy del Perú S.R.L. (Aguaytia Energy)
-
Aguaytia Energy del Peru SRL is a Peruvian natural gas producer engaged in the exploration, extraction, transportation, storage and processing of natural gas from Block 31-C in ...
- Company: SYSIND S.A.C.
- Company: Indra Perú, S.A. (Indra Perú)
- Company: Haug S.A. (Haug)
-
Over 60 years of experience make Haug an industry staple in metal construction, assembly and installation in Peru and abroad, with an important presence in a number of countries...