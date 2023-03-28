Ecuador
New technological giant in Ecuador: Starlink to provide satellite internet

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The Starlink company, part of Elon Musk's Space X conglomerate, is beginning its operations in Ecuador. This multinational will activate its satellite communications network that will provide broadband internet service to citizens residing especially in rural and remote areas of the country.

The Ministry of Telecommunications coordinated with the representatives of Starlink the activation of the system that will be implemented first in the Galapagos Islands, once all the regulatory requirements have been completed. From April 1, 2023, the Starlink service will be available to the inhabitants of the archipelago, as well as to the 250,000 tourists who visit our Island Region.

The Minister of Telecommunications, Vianna Maino, pointed out that the presence of Starlink in Ecuador demonstrates the commitment of the National Government to the creation of updated regulatory environments that attract investment in the telecommunications sector. These inclusive public policies, in turn, make it possible to reduce the digital divide in peripheral and difficult-to-access areas.

The official recalled, for example, that only in 2022 there was an investment in infrastructure of $900 million in the Telecommunications sector contributed by the private sector under the supervision of the State. In addition, between December 2022 and February 2023, laws such as Fintech and Digital and Audiovisual Transformation were approved, which facilitate the arrival of international companies and new digital services in the country.

Starlink has around 3,558 active satellites that are in low Earth orbit, which makes it possible to upload and return the signal almost instantaneously to offer high-speed, low-latency Internet. This scheme makes it easy to provide Internet anywhere, making it ideal for covering remote territories.

As the company increases the operation of the satellites, coverage will be opened in more provinces of Ecuador. In this way, MINTEL continues with its mission of bringing connectivity to the entire country to continue transforming lives.

