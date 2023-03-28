New technological giant in Ecuador: Starlink to provide satellite internet
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Mintel press release
The Starlink company, part of Elon Musk's Space X conglomerate, is beginning its operations in Ecuador. This multinational will activate its satellite communications network that will provide broadband internet service to citizens residing especially in rural and remote areas of the country.
The Ministry of Telecommunications coordinated with the representatives of Starlink the activation of the system that will be implemented first in the Galapagos Islands, once all the regulatory requirements have been completed. From April 1, 2023, the Starlink service will be available to the inhabitants of the archipelago, as well as to the 250,000 tourists who visit our Island Region.
The Minister of Telecommunications, Vianna Maino, pointed out that the presence of Starlink in Ecuador demonstrates the commitment of the National Government to the creation of updated regulatory environments that attract investment in the telecommunications sector. These inclusive public policies, in turn, make it possible to reduce the digital divide in peripheral and difficult-to-access areas.
The official recalled, for example, that only in 2022 there was an investment in infrastructure of $900 million in the Telecommunications sector contributed by the private sector under the supervision of the State. In addition, between December 2022 and February 2023, laws such as Fintech and Digital and Audiovisual Transformation were approved, which facilitate the arrival of international companies and new digital services in the country.
Starlink has around 3,558 active satellites that are in low Earth orbit, which makes it possible to upload and return the signal almost instantaneously to offer high-speed, low-latency Internet. This scheme makes it easy to provide Internet anywhere, making it ideal for covering remote territories.
As the company increases the operation of the satellites, coverage will be opened in more provinces of Ecuador. In this way, MINTEL continues with its mission of bringing connectivity to the entire country to continue transforming lives.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Ecuador)
Tower One Wireless deploys new towers in Ecuador, Colombia
The Canada-based group reached 334 towers in its core markets of Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, with 367 tenants for those sites.
Ecuador’s CNT to improve Galápagos connectivity with new satellite technology
The state telco will deploy the O3b mPOWER satellite technology from its long-time partner SES.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: ZETTA Data Center Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Refefo fiber optic backbone network update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Once Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Odata San Bernardo Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Fiber Optic communications installation - Third phase (IFO III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Tata Consultancy Services de México, S.A. de C.V. (TCS México)
-
Tata Consultancy Services de México, S.A. de C.V. is the local unit of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The company started operations in Mexico City in 2003 and actually offers a...
- Company: Grupo de Comunicaciones Digitales, S.A. (Tigo Panamá)
-
Tigo Panama is the local entity of the multinational company of mobile services, internet and cable television. The firm has been present in Panama since 2019 when it acquired C...
- Company: Resiter S.A. (Resiter)
-
Resiter is in the industrial waste management business and has operations in Chile, Peru y Uruguay. It will soon open offices in Colombia. The company offers a wide range of ser...
- Company: Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá S.A. E.S.P. (ETB)
-
Colombian state telco Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá (ETB) provides mobile, TV, fiber optics, local and long distance telephony, internet and data storage services. The...
- Company: Ligga Telecomunicações S.A. (Ligga Telecom)
-
Ligga Telecom, formerly Copel Telecom, is a subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia and offers telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served...
- Company: NuevaTel PCS de Bolivia S.A. (VIVA Bolivia)
-
NuevaTel PCS de Bolivia is a local mobile company operating in the country under the Viva brand. It is controlled by US holding Trilogy International Partners, which provides wi...
- Company: DNV GL Group
-
DNV GL is a private provider of quality assurance and risk management services created in 2013 by the merger of DNV and GL, and headquartered in Hosik, Norway, which operates in...
- Company: Santa Paulina Engenharia Ltda. (Santa Paulina Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Schneider Electric Software Global Solutions (Schneider Electric Systems Mexico, S. A. de C. V.)
-
Schneider Electric Mexico is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric SA, and is engaged in the development of technologies and solutions for energy management and automation. Its pro...
- Company: Modular Data Centers Indústria Comércio e Serviços S.A. (Modular Data Centers)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...