Chile’s Next Minerals received environmental approval for its US$55mn Comahue copper project in Antofagasta region.

Next aims to extract an average of 58,500t per month of ore from the deposit with oxidized, sulfide and mixed minerals, complemented with the purchase of minerals from third parties to produce 6,500t/y of copper cathodes, according to the resolution published by environmental review agency SEA.

The eight-year operation will heavily depend on a 756,000t/y hydrometallurgical processing plant.

First production is expected for 1H24, according to the environmental impact statement, which is downloadable via the Documents tab in the upper right corner.

The regional environmental authority did not identify health risks, although the operation is only 22km from Antofagasta city.

“Comahue is a medium-size sustainable mining project that incorporates high environmental, social and economic standards. It will generate local employment, hire women in technical and professional positions, contribute to the local economy and have absolute respect for the environment,” Next Minerals CEO Cristóbal Fiori told local media last year.

Chile is the world's leading copper producer and the industry is making an effort to retain that position.

Photo credit: USGS