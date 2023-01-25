NFE Subsidiary Genera Awarded Contract to Manage Puerto Rico’s Power Generation System
NFE release
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 25, 2023-- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) announced today that Genera PR LLC (“Genera”), an independently managed subsidiary of NFE, has been selected by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (“P3A”) for a 10-year Operation and Maintenance Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”).
Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Genera is a power and energy service provider founded by NFE to support Puerto Rico’s transition to clean, affordable and reliable energy. Under the Agreement, Genera will operate, maintain, decommission and modernize the PREPA-owned thermal power generation system of approximately 3,600 MW after a mobilization period. In this role, Genera will manage the operating budget, fuel contracts and federal funds for the generation fleet on behalf of PREPA.
“All Puerto Ricans deserve access to clean, reliable and low-cost power,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE. “As large investments are made to modernize Puerto Rico’s grid and transition to renewable energy, this partnership will provide meaningful cost savings for consumers and businesses, improve reliability and reduce the environmental impact of an aging thermal generation system. We believe Puerto Rico’s transformation to renewables supported by low-carbon fuel will be a model for markets around the world and a significant step forward in our company’s mission.”
Genera was selected by the P3A after a competitive process that began in May 2020 in compliance with the requirement established by Act 120-2018 (Puerto Rico Electric System Transformation Act). The selection was made based on extensive grading criteria, which included operational experience, technical expertise, approach and methodology and estimated cost savings. The contract has received all necessary regulatory approvals from the government of Puerto Rico, the Fiscal Oversight Management Board and Puerto Rico’s Electricity Bureau.
With this historic step, Puerto Rico guarantees the continuity of the transformation of the island's electrical system, and the transition towards the integration of renewable energy sources as established by the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and Puerto Rico‘s public energy policy.
“This public-private partnership marks a milestone in the island’s energy history,” said the Executive Director of the P3A, Fermín Fontanés Gómez. “Today we achieved full compliance with the Act 120 requirement, to offer Puerto Rico the opportunity to have an electrical power system that can be trusted by the citizens. After this process that lasted more than two years, we can ensure that we are getting closer to reaching the goals established in the IRP, to continue moving towards an energy generation model based on renewable resources. This goal will have an impact on us, but more importantly, it will also impact future generations.”
Over the next several months, Genera will work closely with the government of Puerto Rico and PREPA in the mobilization phase to transfer operations and onboard PREPA’s existing operational workforce.
Key features of Genera’s proposal selected by the P3A include:
- Significant cost-savings for the benefit of Puerto Rico’s ratepayers through fuel management and streamlined operations
- Improved reliability and efficiency across the generation system with a focus on distributed power and microgrids
- Retirement of antiquated power plants while ensuring there is reliable, low-cost and cleaner generation in load centers to support the transition to renewables
- Commitment to local hiring and plans to recruit, train and incentivize employees
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)
Arclight launches Infinigen renewables platform
The Infinigen Platform is Focused on the Development and Operation of Renewable Assets in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean
Burns & McDonnell Boosts Renewable Power Capabilities in Puerto Rico
Burns & McDonnell Boosts Renewable Power Capabilities in Puerto Rico
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: 300 MWP SC Solar San Martín photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Auca 27 gas-based generation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Rumiyacu crude-based generation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Auca South 01 crude-based generation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Jerusalém VI wind farm (Jerusalém wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Tucano VIII wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Quetzal photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Villonaco II and III Wind Project (Villonaco 2 and 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Guanaco Solar project update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Tucano III wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Vestas do Brasil Energia Eolica Ltda. (Vestas Brasil)
-
Vestas Brasil is the local sales and service subsidiary of Danish wind power solutions company Vestas Wind Systems. The company designs, manufactures, installs and services wind...
- Company: Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina (CAF)
-
Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina (CAF) is a multilateral financial institution with a mission to promote sustainable development among its shareholder countries and regiona...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...
- Company: Aeris Ind. e Com. de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. (Aeris Energy)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...