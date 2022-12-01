NG Energy announces closing of $35,000,000 private placement of senior secured convertible debenture units and CFO appointment
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 01, 2022
Shale Oil Subsea WTI Appointments & Promotions Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Financing Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Oil sands Natural Gas Tight gas Heavy oil Mexican Mix Crude oil Location Shallow waters Upstream Offshore Drilling rigs
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.