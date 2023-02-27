Brazil
Oi Fibra reaches 4.2 million accesses in 2022

February 27, 2023
This is a machine translation of Oi's press release

Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2023 - Oi ended 2022 with 4.23 million broadband accesses via fiber optics throughout the country. Last year, 540 thousand new accesses were connected, which represents a growth of 14.6% compared to 2021.

Considering fiber technology, Oi Fibra's accesses represent 25.3% of the market share in the cities where it operates with fiber, which demonstrates the positive result of the company's strategy of investing in the expansion of digital services and fiber optic connections.

Oi Fibra is in 293 Brazilian cities, according to December data. Last year, Oi's fiber optic broadband was activated in 87 cities, which represents a growth of 42% compared to 2021. Oi is leader in fiber accesses in 84 Brazilian cities.

“The results obtained by Oi Fibra have made us confident about the strategy adopted by the company to focus on this service. Since its launch, we have rapidly expanded fiber availability across the country, the number of customers and the increase in average connection speed, and in 2022 we will make even more progress in these three factors. All of this shows that Oi Fibra is well positioned in the market, aligning the best internet experience in the cities where we are present”, says Oi's Vice President of Consumer and Business, Rogerio Takayanagi.

Oi's performance also stands out in terms of the company's participation in the evolution of new accesses in the fiber optic internet market. Throughout 2022, Oi Fibra held 29.9% of the market share of new additions across the country, considering only large providers, according to Anatel's classification. Disregarding the market in the state of São Paulo, this percentage rises to 45.1%.

The biggest highlight goes to the Midwest and South regions, where Oi Fibra's growth even surpassed the market's growth percentage. In the Midwest, Oi Fibra grew 19.2%, above the 17.2% of the region's total market. In the South region, Oi Fibra's growth was 21.1%, against 19.6% of the total market growth.

The balance sheet data for 2022, based on Anatel data for December, also show Oi's progress in its leadership strategy in the fiber optic market, as the company ended 2022 leader in fiber broadband accesses optics in 15 states, including the DF. According to the report, Oi Fibra has 59.7% of the broadband market in Acre, 37.5% in Amazonas, Bahia with 17.6%, Distrito Federal (41.8%), Goiás (27.3% ), Maranhão (22.4%), Mato Grosso do Sul (28.1%), Mato Grosso (19.7%), Pará (25.5%), Paraná (21.4%), Rio de Janeiro ( 37.4%), Rondônia (39.4%), Roraima (64.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (19.0%) and Tocantins (23.8%).

Oi Fibra also advanced in terms of fiber connection speed, with the highest growth in average speed in 2022 among large providers. Oi Fibra grew 42.3% in average speed, well above the growth of 26.7% for second place and 26.2% for third place.

Oi Fibra - Oi Fibra is the latest in terms of ultra-speed broadband using FTTH (Fiber To The Home) technology, in which the fiber reaches the modem, inside the customer's home or business. With Oi's fiber optics, customers can surf the internet much faster, play online, watch videos in high resolution, exchange documents and files, in addition to having the stability to connect multiple devices at the same time.

Oi Fibra X - Oi also offers a portfolio of connectivity services with Oi Fibra X, to ensure the best Oi Fibra experience in every corner of the house, with solutions suitable for homes from 76m² to 300m². The ideal number of additional Wi-Fi points is installed to allow the customer to have fast and stable internet even in the most remote rooms, for streaming, games, cell phone, notebook, work and leisure use. In addition, it has a proactive network monitoring service, making it possible to identify any failures even before the customer notices.

