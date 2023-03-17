By Mintel

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Minister of Telecommunications of Ecuador, Vianna Maino, received on Tuesday, March 16, 2023, a very high delegation from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). The director of the agency, Enoh T. Ebong, headed the US entourage of this entity, one of the most relevant in economic matters for the government of Washington.

At the meeting -taking place in the offices of the Ministry of Telecommunications (MINTEL) in Quito- allowed both government officials to outline joint projects for the well-being of their nations.

Thus, it was possible to analyze future bilateral programs for the digitization of information and public services in Ecuador. A plan was outlined for the creation of a digital platform that collects all the information of the users of the Public Health system to save time and resources.

Another agreement reached was to design projects to improve digital banking processes in rural areas, to make it easier for citizens to use digital tools for their transactions in agencies of the national financial system.

Minister Maino took advantage of the meeting to remind the USTDA delegation that a month and a half ago the Digital and Audiovisual Transformation Law came into force, providing legal and tax facilities to receive investments in Telecommunications.

On social networks, the USTDA director thanked Minister Maino for receiving her and stressed that the agency she represents "is proud to support Ecuador's digital infrastructure priorities" and stated that she looks forward to "new partnership opportunities" with the country.