Only bid for Argentina road project doubles budget
Argentina’s highway authority Vialidad Nacional opened a single bid for a roadworks contract that more than doubled the 2.91bn-peso (US$14.9mn) budget, continuing a trend seen with many public works tenders over the past year.
The contract entails adding a new lane as well as repaving a 6km stretch of Jorge Newbery avenue in Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza district, documents show.
The only bid was submitted by Hidraco and came in at 5.87bn pesos.
High inflation in Argentina has hit construction costs, which in some provinces have nearly doubled during the past 12 months.
