Argentina
News

Only bid for Argentina road project doubles budget

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Widening Works Tenders Paving Works Public Investment Highways - Roads
Argentina’s highway authority Vialidad Nacional opened a single bid for a roadworks contract that more than doubled the 2.91bn-peso (US$14.9mn) budget, continuing a trend seen with many public works tenders over the past year. 

The contract entails adding a new lane as well as repaving a 6km stretch of Jorge Newbery avenue in Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza district, documents show.

The only bid was submitted by Hidraco and came in at 5.87bn pesos.

High inflation in Argentina has hit construction costs, which in some provinces have nearly doubled during the past 12 months.

News in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

  • Company: Merco Vial S.A.  (Merco Vial)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Riva S.A. - Codam S.A.
  • Riva SA - Codam SA is a company formed by Riva SA, and Codam SA for the execution of the Norpatagónico Hospital project, which is located in Neuquén, Argentina.
  • Company: Codam S.A.  (Codam)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Concret-Nor S.A.  (Concret Nor)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Unión Temporal Empresarial Esuco - Copimex
  • Temporary Business Union Esuco - Copimex is a company formed by Esuco SA and Copimex CACISA for the execution of the project for the Renovation of the Belgrano Sur Railway Phase...

