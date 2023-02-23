Operating income from sales of gas and derivatives grow by more than 27% in Bolivia
YPFB statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
La Paz, Feb 23, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- Consolidated operating income from sales of natural gas and its derivative products such as granulated urea, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gasoline rich in isopentane, increased by more than 27% in management 2022, the president of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Armin Dorgathen Tapia, reported this Thursday.
"According to the market, more than USD 6,314 million are the consolidated income from the sale of all the products that we have as YPFB in the 2022 management, a value that represents a significant higher income of 27.2% and is the highest in the last 8 years in terms of collections in relation to the amount registered in 2021 ”, highlighted Dorgathen Tapia.
The announcement was made at the 2022 Final Public Accountability Hearing, an event in which representatives of social organizations participated.
The considerable improvement in the efficiency of the operations faced by the state oil company allowed it to generate extraordinary resources in relation to 2021, a period in which a total income of USD 4,965.5 million was registered.
This favorable scenario contributed to the achievements in the negotiation of natural gas export contracts with neighboring countries, and the increase in exports of urea (fertilizer derived from gas), LPG and gasoline rich in isopentane.
"Since 2016, an amount of this magnitude has never been seen, which shows us that the work done to reach that value is due to the efforts made since the end of 2020. We reaffirm our commitment to contribute to the economic reactivation of Bolivian families that President Lucho Arce is facing," said the authority.
During the 2022 administration, the state oil company guaranteed the delivery of these products to the domestic market. Surpluses of natural gas and its derivative products were exported to different markets in the region: natural gas was sent to Brazil and Argentina; urea was sold to Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay; and LPG was sold to Brazil, Paraguay and Peru. Since October 2016, isopentane has been exported to Brazil, Peru and other countries.
