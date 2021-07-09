Brazil
News

Opportunities abound in Brazil's sanitation sector

Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 09, 2021
Wastewater treatment plants Licensing & Concessions Industrial Equipment Supplier Wastewaters reuse Industrial Suppliers Industrial Materials Supplier Other (Infrastructure Operators) Water utilities Water and Sewage Company Water pipelines Capex Waste treatment plants Privatization Industrial water efficiency Waste management

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address