Mexico
News

Opposition decries Mexico's overhaul of electoral authority

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Legislation & Regulation

Mexico’s political opposition, fearing the weakening of democracy, is pushing back on sweeping measures to overhaul the country's electoral agency, which oversees voting.

Congress, controlled by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party, earlier this week approved the administration's so-called Plan B electoral reform, which slashes the budget and the autonomy of electoral agency INE. The original proposal sought to do away with INE altogether.

The López Obrador administration says the measure will save money and make voting more efficient, especially for voters who live abroad. On the other hand, critics say it weakens Mexico's democracy and is unconstitutional.

The reform, which is expected to be challenged before the supreme court, will likely weigh heavily on the 2024 presidential election. While López Obrador is not eligible for another six-year term, the ruling Morena party is ahead in the polls. 

López Obrador has clashed with election authorities in the past, particularly after his failed 2006 presidential run, which he claimed to have lost due to fraud. Furthermore, in 2021, INE disqualified two Morena candidates for not disclosing campaign contributions.

The budget cuts will force INE to slash thousands of jobs, which could hinder the authority's ability to install voting stations. 

Opposition parties and NGOs plan a massive march across the country on Sunday to protest Plan B. A similar demonstration, last November, made headlines as people filled downtown Mexico City.

Demonstrators marched against the reform last November. Credit: AFP


Mexico has pledged to double its renewable generation capacity by 2030. But recently, climate issues have been superseded by other policy priorities.

BNamericas speaks with local economist José Luis De la Cruz about the mining sector's importance for increased industrial development and nearshori...

