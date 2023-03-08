More than 50% of Ericsson's equipment orders for mobile operators in Latin America correspond to 5G antennas and related gear, outselling 4G, 3G and 2G, Southern Cone chief Rodrigo Dienstmann told reporters on Tuesday.

Currently, the company ships equipment to all Brazilian operators that won licenses in 5G auctions – Claro, Telefônica Brasil and TIM – in addition to Entel in Chile, Dienstmann said in reply to a question by BNamericas.

These are only contracts made public, however. Dienstmann did not comment on other operators or vendors purchasing 5G equipment from the company.

Ericsson is upbeat about renewing agreements. "As frequencies are auctioned, we expand existing contracts with carriers to 5G. This is the case of Uruguay, which should be the next to start a tender process, followed by Argentina; Peru should take a little longer," Dienstmann said.

Ericsson supports 143 functioning 5G networks in 61 countries.

“I can say, without concern, that Brazil is one of the countries that is most advanced in the implementation of 5G. It is [among the only] countries in the Western Hemisphere to have three 5G networks in standalone format, which is the most advanced 5G standard,” he said.

“Not even the US today has three national 5G SA networks.”

In Brazil, this format, which requires an entirely new core and access network, was established as part of the 5G auction rules.

In other markets, there is no such requirement and licensed operators can deploy the 5G network in the non-standalone format (NSA), that is, using part of the existing structure built, for example, for 4G.

Operators are advancing beyond the minimum 5G coverage required under the auction rules, although the penetration of devices and cell phones among users is still low, he said.

In Mexico, 5G is available in over half of the country’s main urban centers, Chafic Nassif, Ericsson's president for Latin America North and the Caribbean, told BNamericas in a recent interview

“There’s been a lot of hype around 5G in Latin America. I think Mexico is somewhat in the lead at the moment in terms of coverage. I think we’re at around 50% coverage for the main cities,” Nassif said.

DEMAND

Guatemala, Uruguay, Argentina and even Chile – which is mulling a second tender – are planning 5G auctions this year.

Dienstmann said the company might expand local manufacturing to meet demand from these tenders, although a decision has not been made yet. Timing, contracts and other factors need to be sorted out first.

Also, as production increasingly focuses on 5G equipment, older devices are being phased out, balancing output capacity, he said.

In 2019, Ericsson announced investments of 1bn reais (US$192mn) to expand its manufacturing park, which in the region is concentrated in Brazil. Around 40% of the products manufactured in the country are exported, including to China and India.

GOVERNMENT PROJECTS

Ericsson is in talks with EAF, the entity created by the Brazilian telcos who won the 5G spectrum auction to oversee obligatory tender investments, to supply a secure network for the government, Dienstman said.

As part of the obligations included in the 5G tender, telcos must deploy a segregated, secure network exclusively for federal government use.

This network comprises two separate projects: metropolitan fiber networks serving government agencies in each state capital and a mobile network in federal capital Brasília. Ericsson is interested in supplying the latter.

EAF is yet to launch a tender for equipment and systems for the projects. The group, however, already selected Amdocs as advisor to help structure the networks.

But Ericsson is also eyeing state and municipal government initiatives.

“We believe this concept of dedicated networks for governments can be expanded to other use cases, localities and even government spheres. Some state governments have frequency, have the ability to use frequency, and are launching networks for public security or defense,” Dienstmann said.

“5G is an ideal network, for example, to guarantee the quality of service of cameras on police uniforms, to give one example. Or a drone used in rescue operations.”