Panama will receive through March 22 proposals for the first stage of rehabilitation and maintenance of the Panamerican East highway, involving US$46.7mn.

Proposals must be filed in person at the ministry’s contract management unit. Other details can be accessed here, in Spanish.

The PPP contract is part of a US$292mn three-stage plan focused on the 246km stretch between Las Garzas in Panamá province and Yaviza in Darién province. In early January, the public works ministry cleared 14 of the 15 groups that submitted documentation during the pre-qualification stage to advance to the bidding stage.

The plan is part of a  2,000km highway maintenance and improvement program.

