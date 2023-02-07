Paradise Mobile bringing new communication experiences to Bermuda powered by Mavenir’s end-to-end cloud-native 4G and 5G network
Press Release
By Mavenir
Hamilton, Bermuda and Richardson, Texas – 7th February 2023: Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile’s 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda.
Paradise Mobile is modernising services and bringing new technological solutions to Bermuda for an overall improved subscriber experience. The solution provided by Mavenir will take the island to the latest and most advanced standards, improving both bandwidth and latency for users, and enabling a multitude of new products and services, addressing some of the biggest service challenges for the island.
Paradise Mobile’s brand new network is being built from the ground up with containerized, open, interoperable components and O-RAN based radios. Mavenir is providing Paradise Mobile a complete end-to-end network, including system integration. The network is being built with software components from Mavenir’s comprehensive portfolio, including:
- MAVcore: IMS, Voice, Converged Packet Core, and Messaging
- MAVapps: Digital BSS – Mavenir’s Digital Enablement Platform (MDE)
- MAVair: Open Virtualised Radio Access Network (Open vRAN), and the OpenBeam radio portfolio
Sam Tabbara, Co-Founder and CEO at Paradise Mobile, said: “Paradise Mobile is delighted to be working with Mavenir to build a transformative network and world class customer experience. We look forward to bringing cutting-edge technology and experiences, real consumer choice, and competition when we launch in Bermuda in 2023. The partnership between Paradise Mobile and Mavenir in Bermuda is the first announcement in a series of network modernizations planned across other islands.”
Antonio Correa, Senior Regional VP at Mavenir, said, “Mavenir is pleased to be enabling Paradise Mobile to create an advanced, agile, and fully automated network that delivers increased efficiency and capacity across the markets that Paradise is launching in. Mavenir’s software driven, cloud-native mobile network components can be deployed with ease and flexibility, giving Paradise Mobile the ability to deploy new monetizable services with a quick time-to-market.”
Categories(tags):AI / Analytics / Machine Learning IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Open RAN Packet Core (vEPC, 5G)
