Paraguay and the International Telecommunications Union promote mutual collaboration
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay
The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Raúl Silvero Silvagni, met with the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, in the framework of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, to identify priority areas of work in telecommunications/ICT to strengthen Paraguay's relationship with the ITU.
Vice Minister Silvero congratulated Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin on behalf of Paraguay, the first woman to hold the position since its founding in 1865. He also reaffirmed the country's support for ITU's digital transformation efforts to achieve prosperity.
Both highlighted the geographical situation of the country that hinders innovation, and the importance of telecommunications and ICT after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Secretary General thanked Paraguay for its support of the international organization and highlighted the country's leadership in its governance.
Paraguay is a member of the ITU Executive Council for 2023-2026 (Region A), of the Council Troika for 2023-2024 and will chair the Council in 2023. Since 2019, it has been Vice-Chairman of the Council Working Group on International Public Policy Challenges related to internet, where it will stand for re-election in 2023, and Study Group 2 of the Telecommunications Development Bureau (BDT).
ITU's assistance in building capacity in Paraguay was acknowledged, further acknowledging that, given its status as a landlocked developing country, it still needs to improve infrastructure and connectivity, as well as digital skills and good practices to enable equal access to technology for all, especially in rural and underserved areas.
The Secretary General hopes to visit Paraguay and work together during the intergovernmental process within the framework of the United Nations that will conclude with a new action program in favor of landlocked developing countries.
As a member of the Council for the period 2023-2026, and based on the importance of strengthening joint work with the ITU, Paraguay will actively participate in the 2023 meeting of the Council, which will take place from July 11 to 21 in Geneva. Eng. César Martínez from CONATEL was elected to chair the meeting, for which Paraguay will be more than ever present and available to collaborate with the work in the framework of the sessions.
