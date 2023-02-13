Paraguay concludes transmission project
This Ande statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The National Electricity Administration reports that after the satisfactory completion of the trials conducted for the commissioning of the new 500 kV line Right Margin-Yguazú, on the morning of Monday, February 13 of the current year, between 03:0 and at 04:00 hours, normalization of the Transmission System will proceed, for which cuts in supply at some transformation premises will be required.
The areas that will be affected by the supply interruption for a period of 10 minutes are: Microcenter of Asuncion, Obrero neighborhood, Roberto L. Pettit, Gral Diaz, Las Mercedes, Jara neighborhood, Pirizal, Cuatro Mojones, Mbachio, Santa Ana, Ricardo Brugada, Republican, New Board, Mcal. Francisco Solano Lopez, The Cathedral, Vista Alegre, Market 4, Palomar, Virgen del Huerto, Ita Pytã Punta, Bernardino Caballero and Bella Vista and for a period of 15 minutes, the urban center of Lambaré, Itá Enramada, Cañada San Michael, St. Rose II, Kennedy, Villa Virginia, Apua Valley, Ybate Valley, Panambi Reta, St. Roque Gonzalez, St. Anthony and St. Philip.
We apologize to customers for the inconvenience caused. We are working to improve the infrastructure of the Transmission System, in order to provide an increasingly better service to the citizens.
Office of Institutional Communications and Protocol
GP/OCI/12-02-23
