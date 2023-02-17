Paraguay, IDB define strategic alliance for the energy sector
This Ande statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The president of the National Electricity Administration and his technical team received on the date the delegation of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Paraguay, in order to identify opportunities for IDB support for ANDE's investment needs, for the development of future projects for the best use of its clean and renewable hydroelectric energy.
During the meeting, issues of the Paraguayan electricity sector were discussed, such as the best use of energy from the country's main hydroelectric plants, as well as issues related to the possibility of obtaining financing from Green Funds, efficient use by ANDE. electric power and electric mobility.
Participating in the meeting on behalf of the IDB were Mr. Marcelino Madrigal, Head of the Energy Sector Division, Mrs. Verónica Prado, Senior Energy Specialist; Mr. Sergio Argüello, Energy Consultant; and Ms. Alicia Cabrera, Operations Associate. For his part, the President of ANDE, Eng. Félix Sosa, was accompanied by Eng. Tito Ocariz, Director of Planning and Studies, Lic. Sonia Rojas, Financial Manager, Eng. Esteban Molinas, Director of Distribution, and the Dr. Stella Villalba, Head of the Coordination and Management Office of the Planning and Studies Department.
On his occasion, Mr. Félix Sosa highlighted the importance of the support that ANDE is receiving from the IDB, such as the recent financing granted by said multilateral bank and related to the construction of the future 500 kV double triple transmission line between the substations of Iguazú and Valenzuela, the construction of the second 500 kV Transmission Line between the Margen Derecha and Villa Hayes substations, the expansion of the Margen Derecha Substation, Villa Hayes and Valenzuela. These investments will constitute priority works for the reliability of the Paraguayan electrical system, in addition to a more flexible and optimized operation.
Mr. Marcelino Madrigal expressed in his speech the possibility of starting a dialogue for the granting of future new financing in order to continue with the execution of the main works contemplated in the ANDE Master Plan 2021 - 2030. It was also mentioned, issues related to electric mobility, including the possibility of acquiring electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, integrity of the electrical network, and studies aimed at its implementation.
In this regard, the president of ANDE mentioned that the institutional vision is to continue betting on ANDE continuing to be the world leader in the production of 100% renewable electricity, and contributing to the decarbonization of the country through the substitution of fossil fuel for the use of energy for electric mobility.
Likewise, on the date the aforementioned IDB authorities also carried out a technical visit to the Villa Hayes Substation, in order to internalize and observe in situ the main works already financed by said financing entity, among which the transmission line can be mentioned. in 500 kV Ayolas - Villa Hayes, third bank of 500/220kV – 600 MVA transformers, two (2) 500 kV reactors and the ECCANDE system (ANDE Contingency Control Scheme).
