Paraguay plans second public datacenter

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Panama’s information and communication ministry (Mitic) is mulling a second state datacenter by 2028 to guarantee availability, safety and redundancy of public services.

The Tier III unit is mentioned in the 2030 national ICT plan and Mitic analyzes traditional construction (civil works) and modular typologies to achieve capex efficiency and growth.

The planned datacenter should strengthen cloud services and complement the first unit financed by the Inter-American Development Bank.

Under the plan, datacenters should be built in different parts of the country to expand computing and storage capacity.

Last year, market research firm Aritzon said Paraguay could attract around US$400mn in datacenter investments by 2027, while the sector’s compound annual growth rate could reach 12.8% in the next five years and hit US$88.5mn.

BROADBAND

The ICT plan contemplates universal connectivity for households and state agencies and promotes creating a national broadband plan and connectivity strategy before 2024. It highlighted that the national fiber optics network is an “ideal infrastructure to promote the supply of connectivity services in all locations in the country.”

The strategy should identify financing sources, enable sharing, promote the implementation of the public interoperability network and establish the conditions to supply and strengthen ICT services.

The ICT plan focuses on the health and education sectors as strategic segments.

Internet should be freely accessible in 431 public spaces in 90 municipalities this year and 1,000 spaces in 261 municipalities by 2026.

More interconnectivity with Brazil will also be analyzed – some projects are in the planning and contracting phases – to link to other internet points in the region, for example Infante Rivarola, connecting to Bolivia, Peru, Chile, or Ciudad del Este and Nanawa in Argentina.

Traffic exchange points are also planned to be strengthened.

