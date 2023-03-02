By Ministry of Public Works and Communications of Paraguay

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Between the months of March and April, the Ministry of Public Works plans to pay some USD 140 million to construction companies, reported the Minister of Public Works, Ing. Rodolfo Segovia.

With this, it is expected to largely fulfill the pending commitments that are made with the companies that carry out public works throughout the country.

The minister added that, although a total debt of around USD 300 million is mentioned, some USD 200 million corresponds to assignment of debt with banks, which means that the construction companies have financial liquidity, so the works are not carried out. paralyze.

With the recent approval of the Financial Plan and the Budgetary Limits established by the Ministry of Finance, the institution will make budget adjustments that allow the fulfillment of the commitments with which the works will be able to continue their normal rhythm of execution.

It should also be noted that the signing of contracts for large infrastructure works is expected, such as the third section of the Bi-Oceanic Route and the PY12 Route.