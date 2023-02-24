Peru advances rural electrification program with new award
Peru’s energy and mines ministry has awarded a 93mn-sol (US$24mn) rural electrification project in the Amazon region of Loreto.
Consorcio Fotovoltaico Datem del Marañón Asociados (CMP Contratistas Generales-Sipa Contratistas Generales-Prieto Ingenieros Consultores) picked up the 540-day contract, according to the ministry’s rural electrification department (DGER).
The ministry had budgeted 116mn soles for the work, a call for which was issued in December and is part of rolling procurement managed by DGER.
The other bidders were Consorcio Datem del Noriente (Dasstech-Constructora de la Ingeniería-Ruber Gregorio Alva Julca) and Consorcio Datem II (Sigma Contratistas Generales-ABC Ingenieros-Sica Contratistas).
The government has been stepping up efforts to address public service shortfalls in Loreto, where social conflicts have been an ongoing challenge.
This year, DGER plans to complete 30 projects in 15 regions for a combined 697mn soles that will benefit 282,000 residents.
