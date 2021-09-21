Peru Energia Bicentenario: guidelines and trends aimed at transition and energy efficiency
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Fossil fuels Energy Storage Geothermal Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Thermo Natural Gas Generation Mini Hydro Water levels Run of the river Combined cycle Distributed Generation Biomass Fuel oils Productivity / Efficiency Nuclear Tidal/Wave energy Solar Hydro Clean Energy Transition Coal Generation Generation Legislation & Regulation Hydro Dam Crude oil Thermosolar CSP Climate change Photovoltaic Smart cities Renewable Wind ESG Bunker oil/Diesel oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.