The handing over of legislative powers to the Peruvian government is expected to speed up the unblocking of works and help reverse the economic losses of recent protests under a US$1.55bn plan.

Congress approved last week delegating to the executive branch the power to draft laws on economic reactivation and modernization of public management. The period will be for 90 days, and the economy ministry (MEF) is already rushing to take advantage of that window.

"In several regions the conflict is already moderating and that gives space to implement measures. Our strategy in the following days will be to publish a series of legislative decrees that will help accelerate investment. The powers granted will help open spaces so that private investment can be carried out quickly," economy minister Alex Contreras told a press conference.

MINING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Mining and infrastructure projects are a priority for MEF. According to Contreras, planned investments in mining projects in 2023 and 2024 stand at US$8bn.

"We have reinforced our team specialized in monitoring investments .... Many projects do not advance due to legal issues … [so] we’re making improvements to the legal framework," said the minister.

Regarding infrastructure projects, Contreras said a new law on expropriation of land will allow initiatives to progress. "Many projects are halted because they need to expropriate land or houses. With this law we want the initiatives to advance. In the following days we’ll give more details," the official said.

TOURISM

One of the areas hit hardest by the recent unrest, which was sparked by the ousting by congress of President Pedro Castillo in December, is tourism. The central bank indicated that the losses in the sector would be US$600mn in 1H23. In response, the ministry presented a new reactivation plan for 500mn soles (US$130mn) in coordination with the foreign trade ministry.

The plan includes maintenance and improvements of airport infrastructure for 121mn soles. The focus will be on regional airports such as Arequipa, Iquitos, Tacna, Jaén and Jauja. Four waste management projects will also be developed for 84mn soles in the regions of Lambayeque, La Libertad, Puno and Madre de Dios.