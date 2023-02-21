Peru
News

Peru expects to boost investments with delegated powers

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Government program Politics Private Investment Public Investment Economics Investment
Peru expects to boost investments with delegated powers

The handing over of legislative powers to the Peruvian government is expected to speed up the unblocking of works and help reverse the economic losses of recent protests under a  US$1.55bn plan.

Congress approved last week delegating to the executive branch the power to draft laws on economic reactivation and modernization of public management. The period will be for 90 days, and the economy ministry (MEF) is already rushing to take advantage of that window.

"In several regions the conflict is already moderating and that gives space to implement measures. Our strategy in the following days will be to publish a series of legislative decrees that will help accelerate investment. The powers granted will help open spaces so that private investment can be carried out quickly," economy minister Alex Contreras told a press conference.

MINING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Mining and infrastructure projects are a priority for MEF. According to Contreras, planned investments in mining projects in 2023 and 2024 stand at US$8bn.

"We have reinforced our team specialized in monitoring investments .... Many projects do not advance due to legal issues … [so] we’re making improvements to the legal framework," said the minister.

Regarding infrastructure projects, Contreras said a new law on expropriation of land will allow initiatives to progress. "Many projects are halted because they need to expropriate land or houses. With this law we want the initiatives to advance. In the following days we’ll give more details," the official said.

TOURISM

One of the areas hit hardest by the recent unrest, which was sparked by the ousting by congress of President Pedro Castillo in December, is tourism. The central bank indicated that the losses in the sector would be US$600mn in 1H23. In response, the ministry presented a new reactivation plan for 500mn soles (US$130mn) in coordination with the foreign trade ministry.

The plan includes maintenance and improvements of airport infrastructure for 121mn soles. The focus will be on regional airports such as Arequipa, Iquitos, Tacna, Jaén and Jauja. Four waste management projects will also be developed for 84mn soles in the regions of Lambayeque, La Libertad, Puno and Madre de Dios.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Peru)

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

BNamericas talks to Ignacio Oliverio, DHL Supply Chain director of transport for Peru, Argentina and Chile, about the sector's transformation and t...

Peru's transport infra projects chugging along

Peru's transport infra projects chugging along

Big projects like the construction of the new Chinchero airport and line No. 2 of the Lima metro are progressing, but are a long way behind their o...

MTC launched call to prepare Jaén Airport profile study

MTC launched call to prepare Jaén Airport profile study

Peru's US$600mn education infra sector seen as increasingly attractive

Peru's US$600mn education infra sector seen as increasingly attractive

Peru's capital market at risk after ruling on pension withdrawals

Peru's capital market at risk after ruling on pension withdrawals

Spotlight: IDB projects in Peru

Spotlight: IDB projects in Peru

The construction of the passenger terminal of the Chinchero International Airport began

The construction of the passenger terminal of the Chinchero International Airport began

Preliminary results of Peruvian GDP in August

Preliminary results of Peruvian GDP in August

Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans

Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans

Terminal Portuario Engie, of the Quellaveco mining project, begins shipment of copper concentrate

Terminal Portuario Engie, of the Quellaveco mining project, begins shipment of copper concentrate

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Soltrak S.A.  (Soltrak)
  • Soltrak S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Mega Representaciones S.A. which, in turn, is a subsidiary of Ferreycorp S.A.A, both based in Peru. It engages in the marketing and dist...
  • Company: Stracon S.A.  (Stracon)
  • STRACON, a provider of integral mining and construction services in Latin America, covers all stages of a mining project, from planning, development, construction, operation, to...
  • Company: Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A.  (UNACEM)
  • Unión Andina de Cementos (UNACEM) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement, clinker and pre-mixed concrete. The company was formed in 2012 due the merger between Cemento...

Latest news

Mining watch: BHP results, Teck split

Mining watch: BHP results, Teck split

2 groups after US$100mn Panama power infra contract

2 groups after US$100mn Panama power infra contract

Peru expects to boost investments with delegated powers

Peru expects to boost investments with delegated powers

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

New Pacific Metals Intersects 524 Metres Grading 1.24 Grams Per Tonne Gold at the Carangas Project, Bolivia

New Pacific Metals Intersects 524 Metres Grading 1.24 Grams Per Tonne Gold at...