Peru expects to boost investments with delegated powers
The handing over of legislative powers to the Peruvian government is expected to speed up the unblocking of works and help reverse the economic losses of recent protests under a US$1.55bn plan.
Congress approved last week delegating to the executive branch the power to draft laws on economic reactivation and modernization of public management. The period will be for 90 days, and the economy ministry (MEF) is already rushing to take advantage of that window.
"In several regions the conflict is already moderating and that gives space to implement measures. Our strategy in the following days will be to publish a series of legislative decrees that will help accelerate investment. The powers granted will help open spaces so that private investment can be carried out quickly," economy minister Alex Contreras told a press conference.
MINING AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Mining and infrastructure projects are a priority for MEF. According to Contreras, planned investments in mining projects in 2023 and 2024 stand at US$8bn.
"We have reinforced our team specialized in monitoring investments .... Many projects do not advance due to legal issues … [so] we’re making improvements to the legal framework," said the minister.
Regarding infrastructure projects, Contreras said a new law on expropriation of land will allow initiatives to progress. "Many projects are halted because they need to expropriate land or houses. With this law we want the initiatives to advance. In the following days we’ll give more details," the official said.
TOURISM
One of the areas hit hardest by the recent unrest, which was sparked by the ousting by congress of President Pedro Castillo in December, is tourism. The central bank indicated that the losses in the sector would be US$600mn in 1H23. In response, the ministry presented a new reactivation plan for 500mn soles (US$130mn) in coordination with the foreign trade ministry.
The plan includes maintenance and improvements of airport infrastructure for 121mn soles. The focus will be on regional airports such as Arequipa, Iquitos, Tacna, Jaén and Jauja. Four waste management projects will also be developed for 84mn soles in the regions of Lambayeque, La Libertad, Puno and Madre de Dios.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Peru)
How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom
BNamericas talks to Ignacio Oliverio, DHL Supply Chain director of transport for Peru, Argentina and Chile, about the sector's transformation and t...
Peru's transport infra projects chugging along
Big projects like the construction of the new Chinchero airport and line No. 2 of the Lima metro are progressing, but are a long way behind their o...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Execution of work: improvement of health services of the health center i - 4 tacabamba - tacabamba district - chota province - cajamarca region, cui 2354818
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Execution of the work: improvement of the health services of the strategic health center of huacaybamba of the district of huacaybamba-province of huacaybamba-department of huanuco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Execution of work: improvement of the vehicular and pedestrian traffic service in the Curhuaz neighborhood, Independence district - Huaraz - Ancas and stage
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Improvement of the vehicular and pedestrian traffic service urbanization san martin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Improvement of transit services in the Bellamar i Estapa urbanization, district of Nuevo Chimbote - Santa - Ancash? Unique code 2336651?
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cont for the execution of the work creation of the wooden vehicular bridge over the river ichu in the districts huancavelica and ascension, prov of hvca hvca, hvca.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Corporación Romero Group S.A.C. (Grupo Romero)
-
Grupo Romero is a Peruvian business group with operations in the sectors of mass consumption (Alicorp, Fino, Grupo Palmas, R Trading), agriculture (Caña Brava, Grupo Palmas, Ran...
- Company: Noatum Logistics Perú Inc. S.R.L. (Noatum Logistics Perú)
-
Noatum Logistics Peru is the Peruvian subsidiary of the logistics solutions provider Noatum Logistics. The company has 3 offices in the country: Lima, Callao and Pisco. Noatum L...
- Company: Auna S.A.A. (Auna)
- Company: Consorcio Inti Punku
- Company: Servicio de Consultores Andinos S.A. (Serconsult)
-
Servicio de Consultores Andinos S.A. (Serconsult) is a Peruvian company established in 1991 in Lima which offers consulting and engineering services for the development of infra...
- Company: Soltrak S.A. (Soltrak)
-
Soltrak S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Mega Representaciones S.A. which, in turn, is a subsidiary of Ferreycorp S.A.A, both based in Peru. It engages in the marketing and dist...
- Company: Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones de la República del Perú (MTC Perú)
-
Peru's transport and communications ministry MTC is responsible for developing standards and applying policies and strategies that contribute to the development of the country's...
- Company: Stracon S.A. (Stracon)
-
STRACON, a provider of integral mining and construction services in Latin America, covers all stages of a mining project, from planning, development, construction, operation, to...
- Company: Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A. (UNACEM)
-
Unión Andina de Cementos (UNACEM) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement, clinker and pre-mixed concrete. The company was formed in 2012 due the merger between Cemento...
- Company: DSI Underground Perú S.A.C. (DSI Underground Perú)
-
DSI Underground Peru is a provider of rock mass support and fortification products, systems and solutions for the underground mining and tunnel construction industry. Based in t...