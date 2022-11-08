Government must restore order in Loreto and stop acts of violence against the population and oil installations
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Onshore Natural Gas Tight gas Oil Pipelines Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Coalbed methane Upstream Brent Type of hydrocarbons WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shale Oil Social conflicts Environmental conflict Subsea Shale gas Shallow waters Oil sands Offshore Location Heavy oil Mexican Mix Upstream Company Crude oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.