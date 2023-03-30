Peru: Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement for the share capital of Sojitz Arcus lnvestment SAC
This Luz del Sur relevant fact was published using machine translation.
Lima, March 29, 2023
Sirs
Stock Market Superintendence - SMV
Av. Santa Cruz 315
Miraflores, Lima.-
Attention : José Manuel Peschiera Rebagliati Superintendent of the Stock Market
Reference : Signature of Share Purchase Agreement
Of our consideration:
In accordance with the provisions of article 5 of the Regulation of Important Facts and Reserved Information, approved by SMV Resolution N'005-2014-SMV/01, and its respective Annex (the "Reqlamento"), we comply with informing the market that the Today, March 29, 2023, Luz del Sur SAA ("Luz del Su/') has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sojitz Corporation of America (Sojitz America) and Takashi lmai (the "Sellers"), to the acquisition of 100% of the shares representing the capital stock of Sojitz Arcus Investment SAC, and the consequent indirect acquisition of the Peruvian companies Majes Arcus SAC and Repartición Arcus SAC (the "Operation").
The consideration that Luz del Sur could pay to the Sellers at the closing of the Transaction for the acquisition of the shares representing the capital stock of Sojitz Arcus Investment SAC would be a maximum of $133,000,000.00 (One Hundred Thirty-Three and OOl100 Million Dollars of the United States of America).
It is important to clarify that the closing of the Transaction is subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent established in the respective share purchase and sale contract, among which is the authorization of INDECOPI in accordance with the applicable regulations. Therefore, we comply with specifying that to date the transfer of the shares representing the capital stock of Sojitz Arcus lnvestment SAC has not taken place, which will be timely communicated to the market when it happens.
Sincerely,
Jose Luis Godefroy
Stock Market Representative
SOUTH LIGHT SAA
