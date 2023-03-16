By ProInversion

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

PROINVERSIÓN announced that the State prioritized the execution of the Santa Rosa Bridge project to be developed through the Works for Taxes mechanism, with which a step is taken to specify access to the future new terminal of the Jorge Chávez International Airport.

The project has been prioritized through Ministerial Resolution No. 258-2023-MTC/01 of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), which incorporates in the list of its prioritized projects the initiative called "Construction of the Santa Rosa Bridge, accesses, roundabout and overpass, Callao region” to be financed and executed within the framework of the Works for Taxes Law (Unique Ordered Text of Law No. 29230). The aforementioned Resolution also designates the special committee responsible for organizing and conducting the selection process of a private financing and/or executing company for the project.

According to the technical sheet of the MTC initiative, the objective of the project is to provide adequate traffic conditions in the access to the Jorge Chávez Airport, which allows integration with the development of air transport, and take advantage of integration and communication opportunities with the rest of the world.

This important project, which will require an estimated investment of S/ 475 million, will directly benefit the residents of Callao -because it will help reduce traffic congestion- and indirectly national and foreign people who use the access roads and Departure to Jorge Chavez International Airport. The initiative includes the construction of the bridge, accesses, the roundabout and overpasses.

PROINVERSIÓN has been providing technical and legal assistance to the MTC team, in order to request the prior report to the Comptroller General of the Republic as soon as possible, and subsequently convene the selection process of Works for Taxes, hoping that the project will be awarded in the following months.

Works for Taxes is a modality of execution of public investment, which allows having quality projects executed quickly with the participation of private companies. The private company finances the public investment and, after the work is delivered, recovers the investment in certificates for the payment of the third category income tax; the independent regulatory framework streamlines the execution of public investment and simplifies procedures.