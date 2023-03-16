Peru to prioritize execution of the Santa Rosa Bridge through Works for Taxes
By ProInversion
March 16, 2023
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
PROINVERSIÓN announced that the State prioritized the execution of the Santa Rosa Bridge project to be developed through the Works for Taxes mechanism, with which a step is taken to specify access to the future new terminal of the Jorge Chávez International Airport.
The project has been prioritized through Ministerial Resolution No. 258-2023-MTC/01 of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), which incorporates in the list of its prioritized projects the initiative called "Construction of the Santa Rosa Bridge, accesses, roundabout and overpass, Callao region” to be financed and executed within the framework of the Works for Taxes Law (Unique Ordered Text of Law No. 29230). The aforementioned Resolution also designates the special committee responsible for organizing and conducting the selection process of a private financing and/or executing company for the project.
According to the technical sheet of the MTC initiative, the objective of the project is to provide adequate traffic conditions in the access to the Jorge Chávez Airport, which allows integration with the development of air transport, and take advantage of integration and communication opportunities with the rest of the world.
This important project, which will require an estimated investment of S/ 475 million, will directly benefit the residents of Callao -because it will help reduce traffic congestion- and indirectly national and foreign people who use the access roads and Departure to Jorge Chavez International Airport. The initiative includes the construction of the bridge, accesses, the roundabout and overpasses.
PROINVERSIÓN has been providing technical and legal assistance to the MTC team, in order to request the prior report to the Comptroller General of the Republic as soon as possible, and subsequently convene the selection process of Works for Taxes, hoping that the project will be awarded in the following months.
Works for Taxes is a modality of execution of public investment, which allows having quality projects executed quickly with the participation of private companies. The private company finances the public investment and, after the work is delivered, recovers the investment in certificates for the payment of the third category income tax; the independent regulatory framework streamlines the execution of public investment and simplifies procedures.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Peru)
MTC: Construction of the runway and control tower of the Chinchero airport will begin in August
The air terminal will have the capacity to receive more than 7 million passengers per year.
Spotlight: ProInversión's 2023-24 investment portfolio
Peru's investment promotion agency expects to award US$9bn of projects in 2023 and 2024 via PPPs.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: New Huaycán hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Bioceanic integration railway corridor (CFBI, Bioceanic Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Lima and Callao Metro Line No. 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Jorge Chávez International Airport expansion - Air side
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Puerto Salaverry Modernization: Stage 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: New Central Military Hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Komatsu-Mitsui Maquinarias Perú S.A. (Komatsu-Mitsui Maquinarias Perú)
-
Komatsu-Mitsui Maquinarias Perú (KMMP) is a Peruvian joint venture that provides heavy equipment and electric generators for the mining and construction sectors. The company is ...
- Company: Vistony S.A.C. (Vistony)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Mantenimiento, Construcción y Proyectos Generales, S.A.C. (Mantto)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Árgola Arquitectos Planeamiento Urbano, Arquitectura e Ingeniería S.L.P., Sucursal del Perú (Árgola Arquitectos Perú)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sociedad Concesionaria Metro de Lima Línea 2 S.A. (Metro de Lima 2)
-
Sociedad Concesionaria Metro de Lima Línea 2 S.A holds the concession for the project related to the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the 27km Line...
- Company: Thiessen Perú S.A. (ThiessenPerú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Consorcio Supervisor Huancavelica
- Company: Navisan S.A. (Navisan)