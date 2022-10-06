Perupetro warns Petroperú of delay in signing contract for lot 192
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, October 06, 2022
Heavy oil Shale gas Mexican Mix Upstream Company Crude oil Oil sands Onshore Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Natural Gas Licensing & Concessions Brent Type of hydrocarbons Subsea Tight gas Location Geological mapping / Surveys WTI Offshore Deepwater Coalbed methane Shallow waters Upstream Drilling rigs
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.