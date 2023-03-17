Peru
Peru’s Cálidda looks to add 200k natgas connections in 2023

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Peru natural gas distributor Cálidda, which serves Lima and Callao, expects to hit 1.76mn connections by year-end with the addition of 200,000 connections.

In its latest financials, the company also highlights the goal of expanding the network by 1,150km to 17,111km.

In 2022, Cálidda's connections grew by 260,257 to 1.56mn (92% of which are low-income users) and the network by 1,555km to 15,961km (96% polyethylene, 4% steel).

Of last year’s connection additions, 252,402 were residential, 7,802 commercial and 48 industrial, along with four vehicular natural gas (VNG) stations.

At end-December, the number of residential and commercial connections stood at 1,559,269, followed by industrial (790), VNG stations (291) and power producers (29).

The distributor’s sales in the fourth quarter rose 5.9% to 797Mf3/d, the bulk of which went to power generators.

Billed gas volume for Cálidda by customer segment (Source: Cálidda)

Revenue and net profit last year rose 9.6% and 6.6% to US$815mn and US$102mn, respectively.

“The solid results of 2022, despite the local context, allow us to project stable growth for 2023,” said Cálidda, which highlighted that over 14,000 vehicles were converted to gas in 4Q22, up 84% year-on-year.

According to the company, its network penetration ratio stood at 72% at the end of 2022.

In its earnings presentation, parent Grupo Energía Bogotá announced investment of US$121mn for Cálidda in 2023.

Cálidda was one of Peru’s five gas concessionaires in recent days to sign agreements with the government to prioritize distribution projects.

