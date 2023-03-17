Peru’s Cálidda looks to add 200k natgas connections in 2023
Peru natural gas distributor Cálidda, which serves Lima and Callao, expects to hit 1.76mn connections by year-end with the addition of 200,000 connections.
In its latest financials, the company also highlights the goal of expanding the network by 1,150km to 17,111km.
In 2022, Cálidda's connections grew by 260,257 to 1.56mn (92% of which are low-income users) and the network by 1,555km to 15,961km (96% polyethylene, 4% steel).
Of last year’s connection additions, 252,402 were residential, 7,802 commercial and 48 industrial, along with four vehicular natural gas (VNG) stations.
At end-December, the number of residential and commercial connections stood at 1,559,269, followed by industrial (790), VNG stations (291) and power producers (29).
The distributor’s sales in the fourth quarter rose 5.9% to 797Mf3/d, the bulk of which went to power generators.
Revenue and net profit last year rose 9.6% and 6.6% to US$815mn and US$102mn, respectively.
“The solid results of 2022, despite the local context, allow us to project stable growth for 2023,” said Cálidda, which highlighted that over 14,000 vehicles were converted to gas in 4Q22, up 84% year-on-year.
According to the company, its network penetration ratio stood at 72% at the end of 2022.
In its earnings presentation, parent Grupo Energía Bogotá announced investment of US$121mn for Cálidda in 2023.
Cálidda was one of Peru’s five gas concessionaires in recent days to sign agreements with the government to prioritize distribution projects.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
MINEM receives visits from investors, who propose to develop projects for the Petrochemical Industry in Peru
ENAEX and Contugas expressed interest in installing a fertilizer plant producing urea and ammonium nitrate from Natural Gas in favor of agriculture...
CAF and MINEM come together to develop gas infrastructure projects for the entire south of the country
Ica, Arequipa, Cusco, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Puno, Moquegua and Tacna regions will benefit from this alliance for the development of the country
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Madre de Dios Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: New Ilo terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Terminal for the reception, storage and dispatch of LPG and liquid hydrocarbons - Villa El Salvador
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block IV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block 57
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Punta Lagunas Natural Gas Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block 107
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block 88
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bretaña Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Ilo storage plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Diving del Peru S.A.C. (Diving del Perú)
-
Diving del Perú is a Peruvian company dedicated to offering commercial diving and rescue services through remotely operated vehicles (ROV). The company develops in the areas of ...
- Company: Corporación Romero Group S.A.C. (Grupo Romero)
-
Grupo Romero is a Peruvian business group with operations in the sectors of mass consumption (Alicorp, Fino, Grupo Palmas, R Trading), agriculture (Caña Brava, Grupo Palmas, Ran...
- Company: Acciona Agua S.A. Sucursal Perú
- Company: Repsol Exploración, Sucursal del Perú (Repsol Perú)
-
Repsol Exploration Peru, the local unit of Spanish energy and petrochemical multinational Repsol, has been involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Peru sinc...
- Company: Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú S.A. (Petroperú)
-
Peru's state oil company Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú S.A. is engaged in the exploration, transport, refining, distribution and sale of fuel and oil derivatives. Founded in 19...
- Company: AK Drilling International S.A. (AK Drilling International)
-
AK Drilling International S.A. is a provider of drilling services for mining and oil and gas companies. In addition, it offers geotechnical and hydrogeology services, in areas s...
- Company: Refinería La Pampilla S.A.A. (La Pampilla)
-
La Pampilla Refinery S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Spanish oil company Repsol S.A., incorporated in 1994 for production of high octane gasoline, diesel and petroleum liquefied gas f...
- Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
-
CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...