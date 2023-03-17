Brazil
News

Petrobras confirms continuity of divestments for signed contracts

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Oil & Gas Companies Mergers & Acquisitions Conventionals Crude oil Natural Gas Deepwater Gas pipelines Politics Downstream Company Upstream Company Midstream Company Refineries Onshore Shallow waters
Petrobras confirms continuity of divestments for signed contracts

Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras will continue divestment processes whose contracts have already been signed and will continue to analyze more opportunities, according to a press release.

The statement comes after the government required the halting of processes underway. 

These include divestments from lubricants refinery Lubnor (pictured), the Potiguar and Norte Capixaba onshore hubs, the Golfinho/Camarupim offshore hub in Espírito Santo, and the Pescada shallow water hub in Rio Grande do Norte. 

Lubnor was sold to Grepar Participações in May 2022 for US$34mn, but the operation is pending approval from antitrust authority Cade. 

The sale contract for the Potiguar hub was inked in January 2022 with 3R Petroleum for US$1.38bn, and the transfer of Petrobras’ stake is being analyzed by sector watchdog ANP. 

The regulator is also assessing the sales of the Norte Capixaba hub, the Golfinho and Camarupim fields and the Pescada hub, whose contracts were signed with Seacrest Petróleo (US$544mn), BW Energy (US$75mn) and 3R Petroleum (US$1.5mn).

BW Energy, 3R Petroleum and Seacrest Petróleo confirmed that Petrobras will continue the transactions involving the Golfinho, Potiguar and Norte Capixaba hubs.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Petrobras’ output fell 3.2% in 2022

Petrobras’ output fell 3.2% in 2022

Even so, the company managed to reach the output target established in its business plan.

Brazil: Minister Alexandre Silveira announces new Mines and Energy secretaries

Brazil: Minister Alexandre Silveira announces new Mines and Energy secretaries

The minister reaffirms that the new secretaries will make efforts so that the best results are delivered to the entire Brazilian population.

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Phoenix to assess Brazil onshore discovery

Phoenix to assess Brazil onshore discovery

How Ceará wants to ‘attract investments that create digital infrastructure’

How Ceará wants to ‘attract investments that create digital infrastructure’

Brazil's Eneva to increase LNG output

Brazil's Eneva to increase LNG output

Brazil’s Petrobras launches tender to hire offshore rigs

Brazil’s Petrobras launches tender to hire offshore rigs

Why Brazil-China energy relations may improve under Lula

Why Brazil-China energy relations may improve under Lula

ABS and Telespazio sign a joint agreement for offshore distribution of telecommunication services

ABS and Telespazio sign a joint agreement for offshore distribution of telecommunication services

Why the market welcomed the nominations to Petrobras’ management team

Why the market welcomed the nominations to Petrobras’ management team

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Inpasa Agroindustrial S.A.  (Inpasa Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Grupo Novonor  (Novonor)
  • Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
  • Company: SMC Automação do Brasil Ltda.  (SMC Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Claro Argentina signs infra-sharing deal with public telco Empatel

Claro Argentina signs infra-sharing deal with public telco Empatel

Petrobras confirms continuity of divestments for signed contracts

Petrobras confirms continuity of divestments for signed contracts

Construction contract for El Salvador's Los Chorros project in limbo

Construction contract for El Salvador's Los Chorros project in limbo

Panama seeks bids for East Pan American highway works

Panama seeks bids for East Pan American highway works

Swedish group lands consultancy for 100MW Peru solar project

Swedish group lands consultancy for 100MW Peru solar project