By Petrobras

March 9, 2023

As of March 10, Petrobras will start the largest scheduled maintenance stoppage in the history of the Presidente Bernardes de Cubatão Refinery (RPBC). Lasting 60 days, the services will mobilize approximately four thousand people at the peak of the work and will involve investments totaling R$ 720 million. The objective is to maintain the integrity of the equipment and implement operational and safety improvement projects, improving the overall performance of the refinery in line with Petrobras' Strategic Plan.

The main services will take place in the Atmospheric Distillation (UC), Vacuum Distillation (UVC), Diesel Hydrotreatment (HDT-2), Hydrogen Generator (UGH-2), Coke 2, Hydrodesulphurization (HDS), Fluid Catalytic Cracking (UFCC) and Refinery Torch 5. Due to the large size of the work, preparations began more than two years ago, with the consolidation of the scope, specification, bidding and contracting of specialized companies for execution. There will also be no risk of market shortages.

“Due to the volume and range of services, a great deal of material planning was necessary, with a forecast of almost 11,000 items, moving the supplier market. The services will also be carried out meeting all the requirements regarding the safety of the people involved and the environment,” explains Wagner Felicio de Oliveira, general manager of RPBC.

The refinery has the capacity to process 28.5 million liters of oil per day. Among the main products are gasoline, automotive and marine diesel, LPG (cooking gas), bunker, aviation gasoline, among others. Within this vast portfolio, it is worth highlighting the monthly production record of Diesel S-10 (with lower sulfur content) of 296 million liters, produced throughout the month of December last year, in response to the increased demand in the domestic market.