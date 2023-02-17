Brazil
Press Release

Petrobras' more value program has already surpassed 16 billion reais in credit for suppliers

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Other (Contractor Companies) Downstream Company Contractor Companies Oil & Gas Companies Engineering Contractor Company Financing Logistics / Supply Chains Midstream Company Private banking & management Construction Contractor Company EPC Contractor Company Upstream Company

By Petrobras

February 17, 2023

This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese

With more than two thousand suppliers registered so far, Petrobras' Mais Valor program, created in December 2020, completed two years with more than R$ 16 billion in credit granted to companies. The objective is to stimulate the oil and gas production chain in Brazil. There were approximately 113,000 advance invoices through partner financial institutions. The Mais Valor program is a company initiative to support the supply chain, which are registered, free of charge, on a digital platform.

The operations are of the withdrawn risk type, a transaction through which Petrobras, the purchasing company, promotes advance payment operations to its suppliers by partner financial institutions. As a result, the payment obligation by Petrobras is now with the financial institution, with the same conditions being maintained, such as the due date and value of the original commitment signed with the supplier.

Through the Mais Valor platform, a reverse auction of discount rates is held daily between participating financial institutions, which already number more than 30. The lowest rate offered is the one applied, if the supplier chooses to celebrate the anticipation at that day, when the resources are deposited in the company's account. The operations are free of IOF.

“More Value is a way for us to bring together banks and financial institutions that have a great appetite for lending to operations entered into between Petrobras and its suppliers, and match these companies' need for immediate liquidity. Drawee risk operations, through which Petrobras' ability to honor its commitments is perceived, together with the dynamics of the reverse auction that takes place on the platform, allow for efficiency in these operations that occur daily in a standardized, transparent manner and with the most attractive rates on the market”, said André Campos, responsible for the program at the company.

According to Campos, advance payment operations for invoices have been expanding to the company's suppliers of goods and services of the most diverse sizes. “From small to large, in all segments, companies have been using Mais Valor as a way to contribute to their financial liquidity and access to resources in a practical, fast way and at attractive rates. The program constitutes an important tool to support the investments planned for the coming years, giving more impetus to the entire oil and gas production chain”, he added.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

How Ceará wants to ‘attract investments that create digital infrastructure’

How Ceará wants to ‘attract investments that create digital infrastructure’

BNamericas talks to the Brazilian state's economic development secretary, João Salmito Filho, about Ceará's plans and potential to attract telecom ...

Brazil's Eneva to increase LNG output

Brazil's Eneva to increase LNG output

The company is investing in the Azulão field, which provides fuel for a thermoelectric plant in Roraima state.

Brazil’s Petrobras launches tender to hire offshore rigs

Brazil’s Petrobras launches tender to hire offshore rigs

Why Brazil-China energy relations may improve under Lula

Why Brazil-China energy relations may improve under Lula

ABS and Telespazio sign a joint agreement for offshore distribution of telecommunication services

ABS and Telespazio sign a joint agreement for offshore distribution of telecommunication services

Why the market welcomed the nominations to Petrobras’ management team

Why the market welcomed the nominations to Petrobras’ management team

Why Brazil’s Interco Trading sees Argentina as a 'great LPG partner'

Why Brazil’s Interco Trading sees Argentina as a 'great LPG partner'

On the up: CHC Helicopter's optimism for Brazil's offshore air support sector

On the up: CHC Helicopter's optimism for Brazil's offshore air support sector

Brazil: Eneva expands gas reserves to 47.528 billion m³

Brazil: Eneva expands gas reserves to 47.528 billion m³

Private gas suppliers in Brazil face hurdles to grow market share – Abegás

Private gas suppliers in Brazil face hurdles to grow market share – Abegás

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Enauta Energia S.A.  (Enauta)
  • Enauta Energia S.A., formerly Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção, a subsidiary of Brazilian firm Construtora Queiroz Galvão S.A., engages in the exploration and production of ...
  • Company: Vibra Energia S.A.  (Vibra Energia)
  • Vibra Energia, formerly BR Distribuidora, is a Brazilian energy company and a subsidiary of federal giant Petrobras. The company operates in the following segments: filling stat...

Latest news

Mexico opens solar plant, kicking off renewable energy revolution in Sonora

Mexico opens solar plant, kicking off renewable energy revolution in Sonora

Argentine provinces announce fiber optics plans

Argentine provinces announce fiber optics plans

Argentina hydrocarbons watch

Argentina hydrocarbons watch

Digital Realty’s Ascenty expanding presence in São Paulo, Querétaro

Digital Realty’s Ascenty expanding presence in São Paulo, Querétaro

Colombia reports lower share of fossil fuels in energy mix

Colombia reports lower share of fossil fuels in energy mix