Petrobras' more value program has already surpassed 16 billion reais in credit for suppliers
By Petrobras
February 17, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese
With more than two thousand suppliers registered so far, Petrobras' Mais Valor program, created in December 2020, completed two years with more than R$ 16 billion in credit granted to companies. The objective is to stimulate the oil and gas production chain in Brazil. There were approximately 113,000 advance invoices through partner financial institutions. The Mais Valor program is a company initiative to support the supply chain, which are registered, free of charge, on a digital platform.
The operations are of the withdrawn risk type, a transaction through which Petrobras, the purchasing company, promotes advance payment operations to its suppliers by partner financial institutions. As a result, the payment obligation by Petrobras is now with the financial institution, with the same conditions being maintained, such as the due date and value of the original commitment signed with the supplier.
Through the Mais Valor platform, a reverse auction of discount rates is held daily between participating financial institutions, which already number more than 30. The lowest rate offered is the one applied, if the supplier chooses to celebrate the anticipation at that day, when the resources are deposited in the company's account. The operations are free of IOF.
“More Value is a way for us to bring together banks and financial institutions that have a great appetite for lending to operations entered into between Petrobras and its suppliers, and match these companies' need for immediate liquidity. Drawee risk operations, through which Petrobras' ability to honor its commitments is perceived, together with the dynamics of the reverse auction that takes place on the platform, allow for efficiency in these operations that occur daily in a standardized, transparent manner and with the most attractive rates on the market”, said André Campos, responsible for the program at the company.
According to Campos, advance payment operations for invoices have been expanding to the company's suppliers of goods and services of the most diverse sizes. “From small to large, in all segments, companies have been using Mais Valor as a way to contribute to their financial liquidity and access to resources in a practical, fast way and at attractive rates. The program constitutes an important tool to support the investments planned for the coming years, giving more impetus to the entire oil and gas production chain”, he added.
