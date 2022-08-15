Petroecuador calls for tender to increase production in Amazon fields
Bnamericas Published: Monday, August 15, 2022
Upstream Mexican Mix Tenders Drilling rigs Crude oil Coalbed methane Heavy oil Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys WTI Deepwater Subsea Onshore Type of hydrocarbons Shale gas Shale Oil Licensing & Concessions Brent Shallow waters Oil sands NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream Company Offshore Natural Gas Location
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.