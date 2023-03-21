Petroecuador declares force majeure in blocks 16-67, 43-ITT and 61
Petroecuador statement
EP Petroecuador reports that it declared Force Majeure in Blocks 16-67, 43- I TT and 61, located in the province of Orellana and will request the support of the Armed Forces in order to safeguard these strategic facilities to safeguard the workers and operations.
This is due to the conflict maintained for several months by the communities in the areas of influence that has led to stoppages which prevent the normal development of hydrocarbon activities, drastically affecting production, the income of the State and above all putting at risk the personnel who work in these locations.
Regarding the alleged threats of attack from external groups, several State institutions are evaluating the problem and the relevance of going before the justice authorities. In addition, there is permanent monitoring of losses in hydrocarbon production and in the entire value chain of the company, which will negatively impact the fiscal areas and the country's economy.
It is important to note that in the case of Block 12 Eden - Yuturi, also located in the conflict zone, the declaration of Force Majeure is maintained, which has been in force since March 16, 2023.
The National Government, through EP Petroecuador, is making its best efforts to keep its facilities operational and safeguard the integrity of the workers, who are working with full commitment despite the high risk to which they are exposed. Likewise, it will keep the channels of dialogue open with the communities to reach agreements for mutual benefit, according to its competences.
