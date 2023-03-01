Petroperú begins nationwide commercialization of Regular and Premium gasoline
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Petroperu statement
Petroperú began today, Wednesday March 1, the sale of Regular and Premium gasoline and gasohols in all its sales plants and terminals nationwide, in accordance with the current provisions of the Ministry of Energy and Mines that establish the measures related to the use and compulsory commercialization of these fuels in the country.
As reported at the time, this adaptation is carried out as part of the simplification process that seeks to promote the use of cleaner and more efficient fuels in the country, in accordance with national and international energy policies.
With the commercialization of gasolines - Regular and Premium - the optimization of the logistics chain will be achieved, reducing the times of the activities in the commercialization chain and there will be greater storage capacity in the plants and terminals.
Additionally, an offer of gasolines compatible with the evolution of the automotive fleet will be provided, in addition to reducing polluting emissions, improving air quality and public health.
In the same way, the progressive change is being managed in the more than 700 service stations affiliated with the Petroperú Network, in accordance with the provisions of current regulations (120 days counted from January 1, 2023).
In other words, during this adaptation period, the service stations will continue to sell the last stocks of 97, 95 and 90 octane gasoline and gasohols to customers, to then start selling Regular and Premium gasoline, after replenishment at the Petroperu sales.
It is necessary to indicate that, exceptionally, according to the provision of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, in the interior of the country Gasohol 84 octane will continue to be marketed until December 31, 2023, while in the Loreto, Amazonas, San Martín and Madre de Dios, 84 octane gasoline can be sold until June 30, 2024.
For more information on the sale of Regular and Premium gasoline and gasohols, you can access the following section of the Petroperú institutional portal: https://petroperu.com.pe/comercial/gasolinas-regular-y-premium
