Petroperú signs a contract to operate Block 192 for 30 years
This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.
Petroperú and Perupetro signed the License Agreement for the Exploitation of Hydrocarbons -for a period of 30 years- of Block 192, considered the largest oil field in the country, with a total recoverable technical reserves of 127 million barrels (MMBO), as proven reserves of medium, light and heavy crude oil.
In this way, an important step is taken in the reactivation of oil activity in the Peruvian Amazon at the hands of Petroperú, a company that in December 2021 successfully began its return to oil production (upstream) with the administration of Block I in the Talara basin, where it maintains optimal and sustained production.
As is known, in accordance with the License Agreement that will extend until 2053, Petroperú will assume the operation of Block 192, the same one that has been paralyzed since February 2020, hand in hand with a strategic partner and contemplating a Social Fund for the development of the native communities in the area.
Through this fund, which was created as part of the agreements reached in the Prior Consultation process, the neighboring communities of the Pastaza, Corrientes and Tigre basins will be directly benefited, which will be able to manage their own projects for benefits of its inhabitants, once oil production resumes in this important lot.
Likewise, the signing of the contract will bring about the strengthening of Petroperú, since it will be the operating company of the most important lot in the country and will allow the State to increase national production by 25%, collecting royalties and transferring a higher canon to the Loreto region. It should be noted that it is the first time in the history of this lot that the State company assumes its operation, which, since its inception, has been operated by private companies.
The event, which was held in the Túpac Amaru Hall of the Government Palace, was attended by the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola Peñaranda; the head of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Óscar Vera Gargurevich; the president of the Petroperú Board of Directors, Carlos Vives Suárez and the head of Perupetro, Isabel Tafur Marín. In addition, the regional governor of Loreto, Jorge Chávez Silvano, was present at the event, among other authorities, who highlighted this important milestone that will bring progress and development to the country, mainly in the Amazon.
"The relaunch of the oil industry in the Northern Jungle, with the reactivation of Block 192, will strengthen a virtuous cycle for our energy security and the growth of the hydrocarbon industry for the benefit of communities and all Peruvians," Vives remarked. Suárez, prior to signing the License Agreement, which he considered historic for the company and the country.
Lot 192
Located in the district of Andoas, province of Datem del Marañón, districts of Tigre and Trompeteros, in the Loreto region, Block 192 has an extension of 512,347,241 hectares, which includes what was Block 1AB and incorporates additional areas for exploration.
This field is the one with the highest accumulated production in the Marañón basin, with 737 million barrels of oil produced, and is one of the highest-producing lots in the Peruvian jungle. Only between 2015 and 2020, a controlled production of 8.3 million barrels of oil was registered, generating an income for the State -from the sale of oil- for more than 98 million dollars.
It is expected that, after evaluating the state of Block 192, after a long period of paralysis with wells closed and without production, and the execution of the rehabilitation of its infrastructure, in one year oil production activities can be restarted, the which will be destined to the New Talara Refinery, a modern Petroperú refining complex that has technology to process heavy and light crude oil to produce better quality fuels to supply the national market.
With the reestablishment of oil production, new direct and indirect jobs will be generated, inside and outside the contract area of the aforementioned oil block, thus generating insertion opportunities for professionals and technicians in the country, with experience in the hydrocarbons sector. .
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
MINEM receives visits from investors, who propose to develop projects for the Petrochemical Industry in Peru
ENAEX and Contugas expressed interest in installing a fertilizer plant producing urea and ammonium nitrate from Natural Gas in favor of agriculture...
CAF and MINEM come together to develop gas infrastructure projects for the entire south of the country
Ica, Arequipa, Cusco, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Puno, Moquegua and Tacna regions will benefit from this alliance for the development of the country
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Talara refinery modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Integrated system of gas transport-South Zone (Sitgas)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block 95
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Iquitos refinery modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block 131
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Block 130
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Valles Calchaquíes gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block XIII
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block Z-61
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Arcadis Perú S.A.C. (Arcadis Perú)
- Company: Gas Energy Latin America (GELA)
-
Gas Energy Latin America (GELA) was founded in 2008 as the international arm of Brazilian energy consulting firm Gas Energy. The company operates in Latin America and The Caribb...
- Company: Técnicas Reunidas Perú (TR Peru)
-
TR Perú Ingeniería y Construcción S.A.C. (TR Perú), a subsidiary of Spanish engineering and construction firm Técnicas Reunidas S.A., primarily designs and constructs a variety ...
- Company: Primax S.A (Primax)
-
Unlisted private Peruvian fuel retailer Primax distributes and commercializes fuels and crude derivatives. Main products include gasoline, diesel fuel, car lubricant, VNG, and L...
- Company: Aguaytia Energy del Perú S.R.L. (Aguaytia Energy)
-
Aguaytia Energy del Peru SRL is a Peruvian natural gas producer engaged in the exploration, extraction, transportation, storage and processing of natural gas from Block 31-C in ...
- Company: SYSIND S.A.C.
- Company: Indra Perú, S.A. (Indra Perú)
- Company: Haug S.A. (Haug)
-
Over 60 years of experience make Haug an industry staple in metal construction, assembly and installation in Peru and abroad, with an important presence in a number of countries...