PetroTal Announces Social and Operational Updates
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 07, 2022
Tight gas Onshore Natural Gas Mexican Mix Crude oil Brent Heavy oil Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Environmental conflict Social conflicts Shale Oil Subsea WTI Deepwater Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Coalbed methane Upstream Location Shallow waters Drilling rigs Offshore
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.