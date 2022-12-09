Press Release

PetroTal Issues Various Corporate Updates

Bnamericas Published: Friday, December 09, 2022
Tight gas Drilling rigs Natural Gas Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Brent Shallow waters Upstream NYMEX Light Sweet Crude WTI Deepwater Coalbed methane Social conflicts Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Offshore Subsea Environmental conflict Shale gas  Politics Oil sands Location Mexican Mix Crude oil Heavy oil Upstream Company

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address