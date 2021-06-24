Peru
Press Release

Prior consultation advances for the restart of operations of lot 192 and reactivation of investments

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, June 24, 2021
Subsea Licensing & Concessions Upstream Company Shale gas  Oil sands Shallow waters WTI Deepwater Geological mapping / Surveys Coalbed methane Tight gas Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Crude oil Drilling rigs Heavy oil Upstream Onshore Environmental evaluation Offshore Location Mexican Mix

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address