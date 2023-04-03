This is a machine translation of CPQD's press release

Campinas, April 03, 2023 - The implementation of a private 4G LTE network to provide connectivity to the Agro Technological District (DAT) of the SemeAr Project in São Miguel Arcanjo, in the interior of São Paulo, has brought several benefits to a group of more than 40 small rural producers participating in this initiative. In operation since July last year, the activities of the São Miguel Arcanjo DAT are coordinated by CPQD, one of the partners of the SemeAr Project - which focuses on the digital transformation of agribusiness, through solutions aimed at the real demands of small and medium-sized businesses farmers.

For this, connectivity is a fundamental requirement. As responsible for the São Miguel Arcanjo DAT, CPQD defined a connectivity plan for this area - a kind of “digital super farm” - which involves the integration of various wireless communication technologies. Among them, a private 4G LTE network operating at a frequency of 250 MHz, which was implemented using Trópico equipment and the C2n solution, a 4G/5G convergent network core developed by CPQD.

“C2n is a solution aimed at reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of 4G and 5G private network projects, in order to meet the connectivity needs of various market segments, including agribusiness”, says Tatiana Mesquita, responsible for C2n marketing at CPQD. “It is a flexible, robust solution with a cost compatible with the reality of the country”, he adds.

In São Miguel Arcanjo, the private network was implemented in partnership with a local internet provider, adopting a hybrid architecture that integrates 4G LTE and Wi-Fi technologies. With connectivity, a group of 43 small rural producers now have access to digital services and solutions offered by companies and startups. One of the solutions in use is a digital marketplace platform that connects producers directly with retailers, eliminating middlemen and ensuring better conditions for marketing their products - which is reflected in increased revenue.

Another benefit brought by the connectivity provided by the private 4G network is the use of sensing associated with high added value machinery - such as tractors, for example. “The sensing of tractors makes it possible to share this equipment, which until then was inaccessible to small and medium-sized rural producers”, observes Tatiana. “Furthermore, from the online collection of tractor location data, it is possible to better plan the route to be covered by these machines, which improves logistics and even allows for a reduction in fuel consumption”, he adds.

The SemeAr Project has resources from the Fund for the Technological Development of Telecommunications (FUNTTEL), managed by Finep. The initiative has been conducted by CPQD in partnership with EMBRAPA, the Agronomic Institute of Campinas (IAC), the Institute of Agricultural Economics (IEA), among other institutions.

