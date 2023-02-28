Peru
Press Release

PROINVERSIÓN reinvigorates PPPs and plans to award up to 16 projects for US$3 billion in 2023

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Fixed broadband Hospital Wastewater treatment plants Transmission Lines
PROINVERSIÓN reinvigorates PPPs and plans to award up to 16 projects for US$3 billion in 2023

ProInversión Statement

February 28, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment (PROINVERSIÓN) presented the institutional objectives and project award goals of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Projects in Assets and Works for Taxes for 2023 and 2024.

The presentation was made by the executive director of the entity, José Salardi , who announced that for this year the Agency aims to award up to 16 PPP projects and Projects in Assets for US$ 3,000 million.

Among the projects that will be awarded this year are: the EsSalud Hospitals in Piura and Chimbote (US$323 million); WWTP Puerto Maldonado (US$86 million); AWS-3 and 2.3 GHz bands for internet and 4G mobile telephony (US$268 million); and the 500 kV Electric Transmission Line Piura Nueva-Frontera Substation (US$ 217 million).

In addition to the Ancón Industrial Park (US$762 million); electrical projects Enlace Huánuco-Tocache-Celendín-Trujillo and Celendín-Piura (both US$ 611 million), the port of San Juan de Marcona in a direct award scenario (US$ 520 million), among other initiatives.

Salardi explained the guidelines of his management and strategic actions that he will implement having as main focus the recovery and strengthening of the confidence of the stakeholders in the PPP system.

“2023 will be the year of the relaunch of PPP projects in Peru. To achieve this, we are streamlining and simplifying processes, standardizing contracts and deploying all articulated work with the ministries, authorities and the private sector”, emphasized the executive director of the entity.

Likewise, he highlighted that improvements are being identified that will contribute to a greater reactivation of PPP processes in the country.

"The relaunch of PPP projects has already begun, maintaining the guiding principles of transparency, promotion of competition and a great sense of urgency", highlighted the head of PROINVERSIÓN.

It is important to highlight that, in January of this year, the total amount awarded for 2022 was matched. This is due to the fact that the entity awarded the Enlace Ica-Poroma and ITC Cáclic-Jaén projects with an investment of more than US$ 73 million. ”.

The institutional activity included the participation of the Minister of Economy and Finance and President of the PROINVERSIÓN Board of Directors, Alex Contreras, who spoke about the importance of economic reactivation and the role of ProInversión in our country.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Peru seeks to calm social protests with US$1.55bn economic plan

Peru seeks to calm social protests with US$1.55bn economic plan

The reactivation plan focuses on mining and infrastructure.

Spotlight: Peru's 2022 transport infrastructure investments

Spotlight: Peru's 2022 transport infrastructure investments

BNamericas takes a look at the January-November investment figures from Peruvian transport regulator Ositran.

The Peruvian rail projects set to advance next year

The Peruvian rail projects set to advance next year

BBVA joins Cosapi to promote sustainable infrastructure in Peru

BBVA joins Cosapi to promote sustainable infrastructure in Peru

Peru urged to boost airport infrastructure

Peru urged to boost airport infrastructure

Enel X Way Perú and Autopista del Norte sign agreement to install the first fast electric charging network on Panamericana Norte highway

Enel X Way Perú and Autopista del Norte sign agreement to install the first fast electric charging network on Panam...

Peru's agribusiness sector held back by delayed irrigation projects

Peru's agribusiness sector held back by delayed irrigation projects

Waste management in Peru's construction industry – a niche with room to build

Waste management in Peru's construction industry – a niche with room to build

Peruvian governor-elect plans to prioritize infrastructure, mining

Peruvian governor-elect plans to prioritize infrastructure, mining

Tren Grau: the US$32 billion rail project that seeks to connect the Peruvian coast

Tren Grau: the US$32 billion rail project that seeks to connect the Peruvian coast

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: FLSmidth Perú
  • FLSmidth S.A.C. (FLSmidth Peru) is a subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services for the global cement and minerals industry. Headquartered i...

Latest news

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Colombia infrastructure watch: Railroad corridor, airport investments, toll road

Colombia infrastructure watch: Railroad corridor, airport investments, toll road

Brazil's Vale to boost output of high-quality iron ore

Brazil's Vale to boost output of high-quality iron ore

Hydro, natural gas to maintain dominance in Peru energy matrix

Hydro, natural gas to maintain dominance in Peru energy matrix