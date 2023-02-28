PROINVERSIÓN reinvigorates PPPs and plans to award up to 16 projects for US$3 billion in 2023
ProInversión Statement
February 28, 2023
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment (PROINVERSIÓN) presented the institutional objectives and project award goals of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Projects in Assets and Works for Taxes for 2023 and 2024.
The presentation was made by the executive director of the entity, José Salardi , who announced that for this year the Agency aims to award up to 16 PPP projects and Projects in Assets for US$ 3,000 million.
Among the projects that will be awarded this year are: the EsSalud Hospitals in Piura and Chimbote (US$323 million); WWTP Puerto Maldonado (US$86 million); AWS-3 and 2.3 GHz bands for internet and 4G mobile telephony (US$268 million); and the 500 kV Electric Transmission Line Piura Nueva-Frontera Substation (US$ 217 million).
In addition to the Ancón Industrial Park (US$762 million); electrical projects Enlace Huánuco-Tocache-Celendín-Trujillo and Celendín-Piura (both US$ 611 million), the port of San Juan de Marcona in a direct award scenario (US$ 520 million), among other initiatives.
Salardi explained the guidelines of his management and strategic actions that he will implement having as main focus the recovery and strengthening of the confidence of the stakeholders in the PPP system.
“2023 will be the year of the relaunch of PPP projects in Peru. To achieve this, we are streamlining and simplifying processes, standardizing contracts and deploying all articulated work with the ministries, authorities and the private sector”, emphasized the executive director of the entity.
Likewise, he highlighted that improvements are being identified that will contribute to a greater reactivation of PPP processes in the country.
"The relaunch of PPP projects has already begun, maintaining the guiding principles of transparency, promotion of competition and a great sense of urgency", highlighted the head of PROINVERSIÓN.
It is important to highlight that, in January of this year, the total amount awarded for 2022 was matched. This is due to the fact that the entity awarded the Enlace Ica-Poroma and ITC Cáclic-Jaén projects with an investment of more than US$ 73 million. ”.
The institutional activity included the participation of the Minister of Economy and Finance and President of the PROINVERSIÓN Board of Directors, Alex Contreras, who spoke about the importance of economic reactivation and the role of ProInversión in our country.
