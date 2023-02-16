Puerto Viejo's gold reserves drive Barrick's production growth profile
Toronto-based Barrick Gold reported a significant increase in reserves and resources led by its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.
Announcing Barrick’s full-year 2022 and Q4 results, CEO Mark Bristow said the company had always believed that discovering ounces was better than buying them at a premium in a sector where reserves and resources were diminishing.
“Our continued success in not only replenishing but also unlocking significant value in our asset base shows the unmatched potential of our organic growth pipeline,” Bristow said in a statement.
Barrick said a stronger Q4 operational performance, notably from Cortez and Carlin in Nevada, Pueblo Viejo, and Tongon in Ivory Coast, contributed to annual gold production of more than 4.1Moz in a year impacted by infrastructure issues at Turquoise Ridge in Nevada and the replacement of the rock winder at Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The company added that the expansion of Pueblo Viejo’s processing plant and a new tailings storage facility continued to advance in Q4.
Bristow said the mill achieved record throughput for the fourth successive year, with production well within guidance. “Reserve growth has added more than 20 years to the life of this tier one mine,” he added.
The miner highlighted that tier one assets delivered significant gold reserves and resources growth.
Mine life extension
Last week, the Canadian miner reported 6.5Moz of additional attributable proven and probable gold reserves, net of depletion, at Puerto Viejo, extending the life of what is Latin America’s largest gold mine beyond 2040.
The new estimations emerged after completing a prefeasibility study for the new Naranjo tailings storage facility (TSF) at the mine, the company said in a statement.
“As a result, 2022 attributable proven and probable gold reserves for the [Latin America & Asia Pacific] region have increased to 27Moz at 0.97g/t from 21Moz at 0.83g/t in 2021," Barrick added.
Attributable proven and probable gold mineral reserves grew 6.7Moz net of depletion in 2022 while maintaining grades despite an increase in the reserve price assumption.
"Reported at US$1,300/oz, attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 76Moz at 1.67g/t, increasing from 69Moz at 1.71g/t reported at US$1,200/oz in 2021," the company said.
"Led by Pueblo Viejo and the Africa & Middle East region, Barrick delivered a second consecutive year of gold reserve growth over and above annual depletion, with nearly 12Moz of attributable proven and probable reserve gains in 2022 before depletion," the statement added.
Barrick previously reported attributable gold production of 428,000oz from Pueblo Viejo in 2022, flat over the previous year.
The company's producing assets in Latin America are the Pueblo Viejo gold mine, a 60:40 JV with Newmont (40%); the Veladero gold mine, a 50:50 JV with Shandong in Argentina; and the Zaldívar copper mine in Chile, held in equal parts with Antofagasta Plc.
