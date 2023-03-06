This EBY release was published using machine translation.

This Monday, March 6, the four Power Transformers for the machining of the Aña Cuá Arm of the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant are scheduled to arrive at the work zone.

The reception of the equipment will be at 09:00 hours at the location of the civil works of the project. The directors of the Binational Entity Yacyretá Nicanor Duarte Frutos (MD) and Fernando De Vido (MI) will be present.

The equipment was manufactured in Croatia (Europe) and is part of the electromechanical supply by the Siemens-Rieder Aña Cuá ATE Consortium, which also includes the 500 kV GIS Station (SF6).

Each of the Power Transformers has a nominal capacity of 105 MVA and a total mass of approximately 131 tons.

The trucks, with the batch of equipment, will enter the Left Bank (Argentina) of the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant and then go to the Aña Cuá work site.

Here, the graphs illustrate the transport of the machinery in full travel along the Argentine routes to the Aña Cuá construction zone.