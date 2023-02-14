Red Hat expects more RAN innovation in Latin America this year
5G and edge computing will generate massive opportunities in Latin America, according to open source software company Red Hat.
“When I looked at Latin America in 2022, a lot of key decisions were being made on the core. I fully expect that [core technologies] get into production and I see in 2023 a focus on RAN [radio access network],” vice president media, telecom and entertainment, Gino Grano (pictured), told BNamericas.
“What I expect is the 5G core to be expanded and put into production, and the next logical step, probably in the second half of this year, is research in RAN,” he added. Open source RAN investments will ramp up in 2024, and Red Hat eyes opportunities.
“Most of our work in Latin America with services providers has been core centric. There are many discussions, everybody’s interested. This is a new point of innovation and everybody is trying to understand where the market is going and what is the impact for them,” he said.
Red Hat is pushing a hybrid cloud strategy with a common platform that starts at the core and extends to the edge. “We see that as an enabler for other industries, and new unique services that are going to be coming to market,” Grano added.
Senior vice president partner ecosystem Stefanie Chiras told a press conference that the company is also looking at manufacturing, energy, healthcare and retail. Currently, Red Hat has a strong regional position in financial services, telecoms and the public sector.
AUTOMATION, AI
Red Hat is focusing on automation and artificial intelligence.
“One of the most consistent themes that we hear across the world is the need for automation,” Grano said.
Red Hat is investing in the Ansible automation platform.
“Latin America is very unique in terms of much of the densities in a lot of the large cities that force service providers to look at how they provide wide coverage and automation within that space, so you need to take that landscape into account,” Grano said.
Also, the company is adding artificial intelligence and machine learning to the automation platform. “I think we’re going to see automation and AI and machine learning really start working a lot better,” he added.
